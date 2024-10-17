CBS are known for their all-action procedurals, with the likes of NCIS and Blue Bloods entertaining millions of audiences right through the 21st century until now. With some series coming and going without notice, it can be difficult for a new title to stand out among the many classics already on the network. However, one such series that proved too enticing to be left to the waste side was Fire Country, a story of the road to redemption for one man as he embarks on a redemption program via the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

In its first two seasons, and especially in the latter, the explosive, nail-biting action of Fire Country made it unmissable viewing for many, with each week promising a new, chaotic tale that never shied from diving deep into the world of its ensemble characters. Back in March, the series was renewed for a third season and the wheels were set in motion to bring back life to a series that was cut short due to the strikes in its second outing. So, with all that in mind, here's a look at exactly where you can watch Fire Country Season 3.

When is 'Fire Country' Season 3 Coming Out?

Officially, Fire Country returns for its third season on Friday, October 18, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET. This date marks the return and arrival of several other highly-rated series, such as the brand-new comedy series It's Florida, Man on HBO, the return of The Devil's Hour for a second season on Prime, and the debut of Australia's female-led take on The Office on Prime.

Is 'Fire Country' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

As is to be expected, Fire Country Season 3 will be available to watch live on CBS, joining the network's eye-catching list of other shows. Some of CBS's other big hitters also return on the same night, such as S.W.A.T for its eighth season and the last-ever season of Blue Bloods, which kicks off its first part. October 18 is a night not to be missed for CBS viewers.

Is 'Fire Country' Season 3 Available to Stream?

Every previous episode, plus all episodes in the upcoming Season 3, will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+. With a normal plan, viewers can catch episodes the day after they air, but, for those with Paramount+ with a Showtime subscription, you can stream each episode live alongside the network broadcast. If you don't have a subscription to Paramount+ and will need one in time for the return to Cal Fire, you can pick up an essential plan with ads for either $6 per month or $60 per year, or you can grab an ad-free plan with Showtime for $12 per month or $120 per year.

Watch the 'Fire Country' Season 3 Trailer

Released on September 7, 2024, the fiery trailer for Fire Country Season 3 was released by CBS and is available to watch above. Featuring drama from the first second, this trailer gives fans a glimpse at what's in store for the team at Cal Fire, with Gabriela (Stephanie Arcilla) and Diego's (Rafael de la Fuente) wedding looking doomed to break into an emergency. Bode's (Max Thieriot) ongoing fight against injustice as his reputation continues to heal looks set to reach its most crucial point in the upcoming season, with the dramatic heights of the first two outings forcing the team behind Fire Country to turn up the heat for Season 3.

However, Bode is set to have his world tilted when he meets Leven Rambin's Audrey, one of Season 3's most exciting guest stars. Against the backdrop of the explosive second season, this new dynamic will present different challenges to Bode, something Thieriot teased in an interview with Collider's Christina Radish about the upcoming season. After admitting the pair "have a lot of interaction on the show,", Thieriot went on went on to confirm, "She comes in as an inmate who is trying to get hired by Cal Fire, just like Bode and, is trying to earn a spot in this program and make that transition that is not super easy. While a lot of these characters understand Bode and they know him, none of them can really fully relate because they haven’t lived the life that he’s lived, and her character really can." When discussing actress Rambin and what she brought to the set of Season 3, Thieriot said:

"They are so similar in that way. It’s one of those things where you can tell somebody, but if you haven’t done it, you don’t know. And she’s done it. She adds a really unique and fun perspective. She has so many different layers to her, as a character, and what Leven can play, as an actress, is remarkable. Her character is someone who is a little bit hardened by the system and fiery, no pun intended."

What's the Episode Schedule For 'Fire Country' Season 3?

For those looking to plan their calendars around the return to Cal Fire, here's a look at the upcoming episode schedule based on the current information available, with the full episode count not yet released.