Fire Country will continue to burn hot when Season 3 premieres this October. Season 2 left a lot of cliffhangers whose resolutions can't come fast enough. From Gabriela's (Stephanie Arcila) decision to Manny's (Kevin Alejandro) fate, Season 3 will feature a lot of twists and turns. The official trailer for Season 3 teases these and more as Gabriela and Diego's (Rafael De La Fuente) wedding gets interrupted, further driving people with no business being together closer. Meanwhile, Bode (Max Thieriot) dives headfirst into his freedom, but he might be overdoing it. The season kicks emergencies to a new level as one descends from the sky.

The trailer picks up from the events of the Season 2 finale, with Gabriela and Diego staring into each other as they finalize their vows. "Why did you leave my wedding?" Gabriela asks in a voice-over, referring to Bode's decision to refrain from interrupting her nuptials. "I looked back, and you were gone," she continues, hinting at residual feelings for him. It's unclear under what circumstances this conversation is happening. Meanwhile, something crashes into the church at the wedding, and it's not Bode.

An Emergency Interrupts Gabriela's Wedding In 'Fire Country' Season 3.

Before Gabriela can respond to the priest's question about her conviction of marrying Diego, something crashes through the skylight. Arcila had previously previewed a helicopter crash (via Entertainment Weekly). The crash results in an emergency, and the wedding must stop since the job comes first to these firefighters. The trailer reveals the crash's impact as the helicopter lies in the woods while the wedding tries to salvage whatever they can. Elsewhere, Jake (Jordan Calloway) finds himself in the middle of another emergency when the roof of the diner he, Gen, and Rick are at.

Now a free man, Bode takes to freedom like a fish does water. The trailer shows him rushing toward various emergencies. Bode has the propensity to abandon reason, and Luke gives a warning. "I can't decide if firefighting is going to save that kid or get him killed," he tells Sharon (Diane Farr). "It's a new beginning for both of us," Bode tells Gabriela as they cut a line in another scene. However, it doesn't seem like a new beginning since the next scene shows them in an intimate moment. The trailer teases happiness, sadness, and potential loss as some crew try to save one of their own.

The third season of Fire Country premieres on October 18 on CBS. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Paramount+.

