In Fire Country Season 3, it seems everyone gets a love interest. Bode (Max Thieriot) has one already, but it's time for everyone to get a new or old flame. TV Line has unveiled new images from upcoming episodes of the firefighter drama, showing new and returning characters who will be involved with the show's characters as they move on to new stages of their romantic lives. Katie Findlay (Walker: Independence) returns as Francine, Eve's (Jules Latimer) ex, interested in revisiting their past romance. Constance Zimmer (The Lincoln Lawyer) appears as Renée, Vince's (Billy Burke) high school sweetheart. Jake (Jordan Calloway) is about to get his world rocked by Violet, a young lawyer played by Nesta Cooper (See). Finally, Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) is more than ready to move on from Bode, and Finn, played by Blake Lee (Cruel Summer), catches her fancy.

While a malfunctioning fire breather gives Station 26 more than a headache at a local renaissance fair in this Friday's February 14 episode, Eve and Francine are having the time of their life, as shown in the image below. Francine first appeared in Episode 6 of Season 3 as an environmentalist and animal lover with strong convictions. “I love that Francine is from her past, and it really feels like the door isn’t closed, that they broke up over a misunderstanding, and it really feels like in Episode 6 with the eagles, that chemistry is still there. It just feels exciting. It feels like we’re really filling out Eve’s life in a beautiful way," showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Insider about Francine's return.

New Faces Join 'Fire Country' in Season 3