The progression of Fire Country in its third season emphasizes some interesting relationships, especially that of Vincent (Billy Burke) and Sharon Leone (Diane Farr). The characters stand out as the best relationship on the show, and they are currently the greatest married couple on network TV. After undergoing various trials and tribulations in the first two seasons, Vincent and Sharon have emerged stronger and more resilient than ever, and the couple's interactions enhance the entire show. It's time to make the case for why Vince and Sharon represent Fire Country's best romantic pairing in the series.

Vince Guided Sharon Through a Terrifying Wildfire in Season 2

Season 2, Episode 3, "See You Next Apocalypse," showcases a terrifying event that truly cemented Vince and Sharon's undying love. During the episode, Sharon must drive a fire truck filled with civilians through a deadly wildfire, with the smoke and blaze offering very little visibility. Vince is forced to work with Liam (Jason O'Mara), a firefighter and drone pilot who is also vying for Sharon's affection. Liam attempts to guide Sharon out of the fire using the drone, but it takes Vince's intervention to calm Sharon down and put her at ease. The scene proves that Vince knows Sharon better than anyone, and he knows exactly what to say to her to help her find a safe route to escape. By the end of the episode, Sharon explains to Liam that she's not leaving Vincent, and any doubts or uncertainty she had about her marriage are over. More importantly, the episode proves that when Vince and Sharon are together, they can overcome anything.

Vince Comes Around on Sharon Buying Smokey's

The Fire Country Season 3 premiere sees a crashing helicopter hit Smokey's, one of Edgewater's local hangouts. When the owner plans to sell the establishment to a vegan restaurant chain, Sharon steps in to place a bid to buy the bar and grill. Initially, Vince is not enthusiastic about Sharon's new entrepreneurial acquisition. However, an argument with his father, Walter Leone (Jeff Fahey), provokes a change of heart. In one of the most heartwarming moments of Season 3 and probably the show so far, Vince confesses to Sharon, "I don’t want to be the husband that crushes your dreams. I want…this. I want community. I want you." Walter's behavior serves as a reminder for Vince that he does not want to be a volatile parent or toxic spouse like his father. Moments like this between Vince and Sharon just feel right, and they define relationship goals.

Billy Burke and Diane Farr Have Excellent Chemistry

The writers do an exceptional job of fleshing out and writing the characters of Vince and Sharon. That said, actors Burke and Farr excel in their roles by elevating the already outstanding the writers provide them. A big part of why this relationship works is because Burke and Farr share a very believable chemistry. The actors imbue their characters with an amazing spark, portraying a married couple who have been together for years. Throughout trials and tribulations, losing their teenage daughter and son Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) going to prison, their love prevails. Farr and Burke's performances infuse Sharon and Vince with incredible depth, so it's easy to buy into the idea that they are the strongest married firefighting couple in the world.

They take their roles as firefighters and pillars of the community very seriously, but their work does not interfere with their marriage. Having Bode back in their lives and out of prison is a positive development for everyone, especially Vince and Sharon. While she and Vince worry about Bode's pursuit of a career as a firefighter, they are happy that he is finally dedicating his life to something he feels strongly passionate about and benefits their hometown. The actors not only perform their characters with a grounded realism, but when they are onscreen together, their chemistry and relationship dynamic feel natural.

Even when Vince and Sharon argue, they never consider that anything would seriously cause a breakup. Their relationship comes across so well, that other romantic subplots come off comparatively worse. It's difficult to root for Bode and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) to become a couple when the show already features Vince and Sharon's marriage as the perfect model for a strong, positive relationship. Most current television dramas lack positive, uplifting, ongoing romantic relationships, especially with a long-term married couple with adult children. More television dramas could learn something from Fire Country's depiction of Sharon and Vince's healthy relationship and marriage.

Sharon and Vince Should Remain a Key Aspect of 'Fire Country'

Although Bode Leone is the main lead of Fire Country, Burke and Farr have proven their standing as unforgettable members of the show's ensemble cast. In the long run, the series will benefit from showcasing Vince and Sharon's relationship. As characters, Vince and Sharon serve as emotional anchors and moral compasses for many characters throughout the show; yet their subplots often outshine those of other characters in the series. Seeing a positive, loving marital relationship such as Vince and Sharon's play out on a television drama is refreshing. Hopefully, it continues throughout Fire Country's run.

