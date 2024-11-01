Fire Country Season 1 expanded the Leone family by introducing Grandpa Leone. In Fire Country Season 1, Episode 20, "At the End of My Rope," Walter Leone (Jeff Fahey) debuted as the oldest Leone man whose life experience had shaped him to be a complex character. Amid a health scare, Walter shakes things up between Sharon, Vince, and Luke as he exposes secrets that Vince never wanted to reveal. The character will be back in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 3, "Welcome to the Cult." Series star Diane Farr directs the November 1 episode in her directorial debut. Farr talked to TV Insider and previewed the episode, which finds Walter making a surprise visit on an important day for Bode. She teased more about Walter this season, saying,

"Walter is all tension all the time. He has a very big part this season and everyone loves having him there. He’s such a grand patriarch for us. He’s the nicest human being. He travels the whole world doing service work and then he gets on set and he plays the loudest, most in-your-face, tone-deaf character. He’s not going anywhere. He interacts with every single member of the cast this season and he’s just a light to have there."

In 'Fire Country' Season 3, Episode 3, Bode Leaves the Nest — Again

Image via CBS

A sneak peek from the episode finds Walter surprising Bode on his first training day. Walter is there to make a steak dinner for the family, and when Bode leaves the house, he offers some advice. Farr talked about directing that scene where Vince and Sharon watch Bode leave with his lunch and how nostalgic it must have been for them. She spoke about the collaboration that went into it, saying,

"I was like, 'Can Vince make lunch and hand him a sandwich bag? Can we really lean into, here we go off to kindergarten?' And they (the props department) did, and it was fun and we were all leaning into it, and Max is such a sweet human being. He smiled at dad, mom, and grandpa and turned around and walked away, and as a director, I said, 'When you turn around you could really be like, ‘Ugh, this is a lot. I’m 31 years old’?' and he did, and I think that’s the cut that stuck."

In "Welcome to the Cult, "Bode and Gabriela consider confessing a huge secret they have been hiding," according to the official episode logline. Watch Farr's directorial debut on CBS tonight, Friday, November 1, at 9 pm ET. Stream past episodes on Paramount+.

