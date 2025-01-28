After close to two months off the air, Fire Country returns on Friday, January 31. The midseason premiere episode picks up after the fall finale cliffhanger, which left many lives in danger. "I’m really excited about the premiere. . . . . It’s mostly a direct pickup. I mean, it isn’t an episode where you can really skip time. You want to be in that pool, you want to be in that fire, you want to be with Manny (Kevin Alejandro). We have a lot of questions of how we will ever pull everyone out of this situation. And it’s a freight train, man. The premiere is just a freight train," Fire Country's showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Insider. CBS has released a sneak peek of the winter premiere episode, which finds everyone working to escape danger.

In Fire Country Season 3, Episode 9, "Coming in Hot," life, property, and freedom are at risk. "With the Chezem Valley fire blazing out of control, Bode (Max Thieriot) and Audrey (Leven Rambin) must find a way to save themselves; Manny risks his freedom for his missing daughter; and Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to protect her father and their family’s ranch," reads the official logline. The episode will challenge many characters, but it will be rougher for Eve. "I don’t think we will ever see Eve more determined to win against fire as we’re about to see in the premiere episode," said Napolitano.

More Rescues and Drama Returns in 'Fire Country' Season 3.

The video above stresses what's at stake for these characters and others who live in the community. "Every day in this small town, we meet people at their worst," Eve says, offering a reminder of how differences in perspective can affect people differently. For a firefighter, it might be their best rescue, but for the victim, it's the worst day of their life. However, they manage to get through everything by sticking together and supporting one another. New footage from the episode teases a broad search as everyone attempts to find Gabriela. Bode, Elroy (Phil Morris), and Eve scour the woods on horseback and eventually succeed. "I got you," Bode tells Gabriela. "I know you do," she answers while they ride on horseback together. Is the show about to rekindle their relationship despite Bode's interest in Audrey? We'll find out.

Tune in to CBS on Fridays to watch new episodes of Fire Country. "Coming in Hot" was written by showrunner Tia Napolitano and directed by series star Kevin Alejandro. You can also stream past episodes on Paramount+.