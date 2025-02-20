This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

As part of a major roundup that included the renewals of several CBS series, both Fire Country and Sheriff Country have also been renewed for new seasons. Fire Country is nearing the end of its third season and is due to air Episode 12 of 15, “I’m the One Who Just Goes Away,” tomorrow on February 21, with the penultimate dropping February 28 and the finale releasing March 7. As for Sheriff Country, this serves as an early renewal of the series, which is due to debut later this year. Sheriff Country will feature Deadpool veteran Morena Baccarin in the lead role of Mickey Fox, with W. Earl Brown also starred as Wes. The show was written by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thierot, with Thierot directing.

The first Season of Fire Country earned equally “rotten” scores of 44% from both critics and audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, but Season 2 improved with a strong audience score of 78%, with not enough critics ratings to render a score. The same also goes for Season 3, which does not have enough reviews from either critics or audiences to be scored from 1-100%. Fire Country has been on the air since 2022, and while all three seasons are streaming on Paramount+, which is also where new episodes air in addition to premiering on CBS, the show received a bump by dropping its first season on Netflix back in 2023. Netflix is the biggest streamer in the world with a bullet, and while it still has yet to add Seasons 2 or 3 of Fire Country, it almost certainly helped encourage people to get a Paramount+ subscription to get caught up.

What Is the Next Episode of ‘Fire Country’ About?

Image via CBS

A plot synopsis has already been unveiled for tomorrow’s episode of Fire Country, which will follow the team on a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest as Bode (Max Thieriot) and Jake (Jordan Calloway) attempt a daring rescue. Details about the final two episodes of Fire Country Season 3 are being kept under wraps, but the show also stars Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila, and Billy Burke. Fire Country was written and created for TV by Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, and Max Thieriot, and the show has had more than 20 directors through 46 episodes.

Fire Country has been renewed for Season 4 and Sheriff Country has been renewed for Season 2. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on both projects.