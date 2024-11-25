One cannot throw a stone in Edgewater without hitting two related people. It was no surprise when it was revealed that the Fire Country spinoff, Sheriff Country, features a family connection between Sharon (Diane Farr) and Sheriff Mickey (Morena Baccarin). These connections are set to expand in the new series, set for the 2025/2026 TV season. Details about the show are still scarce, but a general plot has been revealed, and it involves marijuana.

"I have a daughter, and I am enmeshed in this sort of, like drama, political drama that's happening in the town, having to do with illegal marijuana growth, which is what my dad got arrested for," Baccarin previously told Collider's Maggie Lovitt at Fan Expo Canada. New details about the series courtesy of TV Line reveal that Mickey's dad (and Sharon's stepfather) is embroiled in a legal tussle with his daughter over his growth of the restricted drug. Even more, Fire Country viewers will meet him this season with the potential for the character to appear in Sheriff Country when the series launches.

'Sheriff Country's Progress So Far

Image via TVLine/CBS

The show was first introduced as a back-door pilot in Fire Country Season 2. CBS picked it up for the 2025/2026 TV season. "Sheriff Country is hot. It’s so hot that we’ve decided to make our first series pickup for 25-26, and Sheriff Country will join the schedule next year as our series pickup," CBS President of Programming Amy Reisenbach said when announcing the pickup. Fire Country star Max Thieriot revealed to Deadline that progress is being made in crafting the series, saying,

“Sheriff Country we’re very excited about, Morena is incredible. We’ve been assembling a really incredible [writers] room, I spoke with Joan [Rater] and Tony [Phelan] the other day, and they’ve been over there working with Matt Lopez. I couldn’t be more excited for that show to be coming out.”

In the meantime, Fire Country viewers will see Mickey again sometime in Season 3 before she moves to lead her show. "There will be story purposes for why she’s in our world and what we’re giving her before we officially launch her for Sheriff Country Episode 1," Fire Country showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Insider.

Sheriff Country is still a long way away, but stay tuned to Collider for further updates. In the meantime, stream all episodes of Fire Country on Paramount+ to catch up on all the drama.

