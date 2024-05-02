The Big Picture Sheriff Country, a spin-off of Fire Country, is set to debut in the 2025-2026 TV season.

Morena Baccarin leads the cast of Sheriff Country, having made her debut in a backdoor pilot on Fire Country earlier this year.

CBS has also renewed Fire Country for a third season.

CBS has made an early move by giving a series order to Sheriff Country, a spin-off of the popular drama Fire Country. The network plans to debut the new series during the 2025-2026 TV season, extending the narrative universe of first responders to a new corner of storytelling. The genesis of Sheriff Country stemmed from a backdoor pilot featured in the Fire Country episode titled "Alert the Sheriff," which aired on April 12.

Morena Baccarin (Homeland) leads the cast as Sheriff Mickey Fox, whose character is intrinsically linked to Fire Country's Cal Fire division chief Sharon Leone, portrayed by Diane Farr. Mickey's duties involve tackling criminal activities in the small-town setting of Edgewater while navigating personal challenges, including her complex family dynamics. The pilot episode of Sheriff Country is being crafted by Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, with star Max Thieriot joining as a contributing writer. The production team, including Thieriot, Phelan, and Rater, along with Jerry Bruckheimer and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer TV, mirrors that of Fire Country. Both series are under the CBS Studios umbrella.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach announced the series order, citing the network's commitment to strategic programming development. "As we’ve said over and over, we do long-term development at CBS now," Reisenbach emphasized. "Sheriff Country is hot. It’s so hot that we’ve decided to make our first series pickup for 25-26, and Sheriff Country will join the schedule next year as our series pick up."

What Is 'Fire Country' About?

The show revolves around the lives of first responders, particularly firefighters, as they navigate the challenges of their profession and personal lives. It delves into the adrenaline-fueled world of firefighting, highlighting the bravery, sacrifices, and camaraderie of the men and women who risk their lives to protect others and battle against the destructive force of wildfires. Alongside the intense action sequences, the series explores the complex relationships and dynamics within the tight-knit firefighting community, offering a poignant portrayal of resilience, teamwork, and the human spirit in the face of adversity.

In addition to Sheriff Country, CBS has renewed Fire Country for a third season. The series, co-created by Thieriot, Phelan, and Rater, features an ensemble cast including Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer, alongside Farr and Thieriot.

With Sheriff Country poised to join CBS's lineup, the network continues to expand its narrative landscape, promising audiences another engaging exploration into the world of first responders.

Fire Country airs on Fridays at 10 PM ET on CBS. You can watch past episodes on Paramount+.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

