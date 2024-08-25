CBS has officially given the green light to Sheriff Country, a spin-off from the successful drama Fire Country, with plans to debut the series during the 2025-2026 TV season. The series expands the narrative universe of first responders into new and intriguing territory. The origin of Sheriff Country lies in a backdoor pilot episode titled "Alert the Sheriff," which aired as part of Fire Country Season 2 on April 12. The upcoming series will see Morena Baccarin (Deadpool) take on the lead role of Sheriff Mickey Fox. Her character is deeply connected to Fire Country's Cal Fire division chief Sharon Leone, played by Diane Farr. As Sheriff Fox, Baccarin’s character will navigate the challenges of criminal activity in the small town of Edgewater, while also dealing with complex family dynamics that promise to add depth to the storyline.

During a panel hosted by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt at Fan Expo Canada, Baccarin shed some light on the upcoming series, offering insight into what fans can expect from the new show. "I actually know absolutely nothing. They're working on the first episode [with the] staff in the writers room right now. You know the script for the first episode," Baccarin admitted. Despite the early stage of development, she shared some details about her character’s background and the dramatic tension that will unfold. She told audiences:

"I have a daughter, and I am enmeshed in this sort of, like drama, political drama that's happening in the town, having to do with illegal marijuana growth, which is what my dad got arrested for."

Who's Behind 'Sheriff Country'?

The writing team behind Sheriff Country includes Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, with Fire Country star Max Thieriot joining as a contributing writer. The production team will mirror that of Fire Country, including Jerry Bruckheimer and Kristie Anne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer TV, under the CBS Studios banner.

The network's president, Amy Reisenbach, expressed her excitement about the new addition to CBS's programming lineup: "As we’ve said over and over, we do long-term development at CBS now. Sheriff Country is hot. It’s so hot that we’ve decided to make our first series pickup for 25-26, and Sheriff Country will join the schedule next year as our series pickup."

Fire Country, the parent series, has already been renewed for a third season and continues to captivate audiences with its portrayal of the lives and challenges of first responders. The series features an ensemble cast including Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway, and Jules Latimer, alongside Farr and Thieriot.

