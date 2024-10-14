Sheriff Country will join Fire Country in the 2025/2026 TV season. The much-anticipated offshoot stars Morena Baccarin as Sheriff Mickey, Edgewater's sheriff with a close connection to the Leone family. CBS picked up the show and set Matt Lopez (Promised Land) as the showrunner. Max Thieriot is heavily involved with the project, having directed the backdoor pilot that aired on the flagship series. He talked to Deadline about the upcoming Fire Country offshoots and leaving SEAL Team. He shared an update about Sheriff Country and revealed that the writers' room was taking shape, and scripts should soon be underway. He talked about the progress, saying,

“Sheriff Country we’re very excited about, Morena is incredible. We’ve been assembling a really incredible [writers] room, I spoke with Joan [Rater] and Tony [Phelan] the other day, and they’ve been over there working with Matt Lopez. I couldn’t be more excited for that show to be coming out.”

Series star Baccarin teased her character to Collider at Fan Expo Canada hosted by Maggie Lovitt. "I have a daughter, and I am enmeshed in this sort of, like drama, political drama that's happening in the town, having to do with illegal marijuana growth, which is what my dad got arrested for," the actor said, revealing some background information about her character and some themes and arcs fans can expect.

Jared Padalecki's 'Fire Country' Spin-Off Is Still a Ways Away

Walker star Jared Padalecki will appear in Fire Country Season 3 for a three-episode arc as Camden. It was also reported that CBS might be considering a spin-off centered on the character, informally titled Fire Country: Surfside. Thieriot revealed that the show is in the early stages, and there is nothing concrete yet, despite Padalecki extending his first-look deal with CBS Studios.

"We’ll see where all that stuff goes, I think it’s early to have any real update on that front,” the actor said when asked if there were any updates on the show. "But I think we all felt like Fire Country was something that could become a franchise. And the most important people who believe in that are George [Cheeks] and Amy [Reisenbach] and David [Stapf] and everybody over there," he added.

Thieriot has signed a first-look deal with CBS Studios, teasing more shows from the Fire Country universe and other fresh ideas. "I will be writing more and hopefully there will be more news to share on that and the growing of the franchise,” he said.

Fire Country Season 3 debuts on CBS on Friday, October 18 at 10 p.m. Catch up on Paramount+ before the new season begins.

