The Big Picture The new Fire Country spin-off stars Morena Baccarin, and will focus on Sheriff Mickey.

Episode 6 of Fire Country Season 2 will serve as a backdoor pilot for the spin-off.

The potential spin-off will explore small-town connections and maintain the charm of Fire Country .

With CBS looking to expand the world of Fire Country, it was revealed that a new sheriff-centered spin-off was in the works starring Morena Baccarin (Gotham). Fire Country star, co-creator, executive producer, and occasional director Max Thieriot confirmed in an interview with TV Insider that fans will meet Mickey, Edgewater's sheriff in Episode 6 of Season 2, which Thieriot will direct. Thieriot describes Mickey as fun and exciting, with executive producer Joan Rater describing Baccarin as amazing.

The episode will serve as a backdoor pilot for the potential spin-off whose realization hinges on how the audience responds to her. The potential spin-off will carry the charms that made Fire Country a hit with viewers. Enigmatic characters, exhilarating emergencies, and the charms of small-town existence are just but some of those charms that make Fire Country a pleasure to watch. The show continues to pull impressive numbers which should give the spin-off a huge head start.

Who Is the New Sheriff in 'Fire Country'

Image via CBS

The potential spin-off seeks to explore Edgewater's connections deeply and there's no better way to do that than with the town's sheriff. In small towns, everyone knows everyone and the sheriff knows everyone even more intimately. Sheriff Mickey's introduction will be through Three Rock, which makes sense since it houses several inmates trying to turn their lives around. The episode will also expand her relationship to include Station 42.

"It’s such a natural kind of intersection of those worlds, and it’s really fun to get to know somebody at the sheriff’s office and to see the interaction of agencies," executive producer JoanRater says. "Morena’s amazing. We’re just so excited to explore that world."

"And also just to expand Edgewater, our town, in terms of the different people who live there and there are so many opportunities for public service up there," says executive producer Tony Phelan. "Just when we were doing our research on these little towns up in Northern California, you really see this great civic spirit that I think the audience has reacted to positively, and looking for different ways of showing that is something that really excites us. Because really what it’s about is you’re protecting your neighbors."

New episodes of Fire Country air every Friday at 10 pm on CBS and are available to stream later on Paramount+. The spin-off episode is expected to air on March 22 if the show doesn't go on break in between.

Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Creator Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Max Thieriot Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila Main Genre Drama Seasons 2

WATCH ON PARAMOUNT+