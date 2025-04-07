When Jared Padalecki was cast as Camden in a guest role on Fire Country Season 3, that came with potentially life-changing developments. CBS was considering developing another spinoff centered on the character, and when Padalecki extended his deal with CBS Studios, it seemed like things were shaping up. However, there have been no updates about the show, tentatively titled Fire Country: Surfside, after Camden's arc on the mothership series ended. It was also revealed that Padalecki had signed on to star in a new CBS medical drama, which would affect his work on the potential spinoff. TV Line caught up with Fire Country co-creator Max Thieriot, and the question about the second spinoff came up. "I don't know what the status of that [spin-off] is," he admitted when asked how Padalecki's new drama affects the spinoff. "There's no real update at this time, [but] we're certainly interested in expanding the universe," he added.

Camden first appeared in Fire Country Season 3, Episode 5, "Edgewater's About to Get Real Cozy." He was the final front that Bode had to tackle before graduating his firefighter training. Camden took a different approach with Bode, encouraging him to trust his instincts even when other characters thought that Bode should tone it down. He supervised Bode in several rescues and rubbed shoulders with Vince (Billy Burke), but when his task was done, he left Edgewater for SoCal. Showrunner Tia Napolitano confirmed that Camden will not appear in Season 3 again, but viewers should not give up hope. "The door’s definitely not closed," she said, teasing potential future appearances even if the spinoff does not proceed to series.

What's Jared Padalecki Working On?

The actor is set to reunite with Anna Fricke, whom he worked with on Walker. Fricke has a new medical drama in development at CBS, and Padalecki is set to star in it. Based in Texas, the untitled series twists the medical drama sub-genre by following a country doctor who practices a unique style of medicine. The show has not been greenlit yet. Meanwhile, he is also set to reunite with his Supernatural team on the fifth season of Eric Kripke's hit Prime Video series, The Boys. Details about Padalecki's character on the show have not been revealed yet. The Boys reunites Padalecki with Supernatural creator Kripke and co-stars Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins.

None of the projects featuring Padalecki have a premiere date yet, but stay tuned to Collider for more updates. You can watch all episodes of Fire Country on Paramount+. Watch the full interview in the video above.