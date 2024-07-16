The Big Picture Fire Country fans can catch up on the first season on Netflix, thanks to a deal made by CBS Studios.

The move aims to attract more viewers ahead of the third season premiere this fall on CBS.

Fire Country might enjoy the Netflix effect like shows such as Suits and Your Honor, gaining popularity post-cable run.

Fire Country fans who missed the first season of the hit CBS drama series when it aired live or don't have access to Paramount+ will have an opportunity to watch the entire first season on Netflix, Deadline reports. The news about the series streaming on the far-reaching streamer comes from a deal made by its producer, CBS Studios. The aim is to get more eyes on the show ahead of the much anticipated third season of the series that premieres this fall on CBS. If all goes according to plan, Fire Country might benefit from the Netflix effect that has made shows like Suits and Your Honor hits long after they completed their run on cable. The season will be available on August 1.

The move to have Fire Country Season 1 on Netflix is calculated to get more viewers on the show and increase subscribers to CBS Studios' domestic streaming service, Paramount+. The idea is to get fans hooked on the riveting drama and hopefully seek the second season Paramount+, and later the third when it premieres on CBS. It is a tested formula that has worked for shows like Evil and The Unicorn, which the studio licensed to the biggest streaming platform in the world, and they've become hits. Live ratings for currently airing shows have also benefitted from this kind of syndication as with NCIS or Blue Bloods, currently on Netflix.

Prepare For 'Fire Country' Season 3 This October

What will Bode do about Gabriela now that he's out of Three Rock? Will Manny go to prison? What about Jake (Jordan Calloway) and Genevieve's (Alix West Lefler) bond with her biological father in the picture? These and more questions that the Season 2 finale left unanswered will be answered beginning October 18 when the show returns for Season 3. Specific details about the third season have not been released yet but showrunner Tia Napolitano and executive producer Max Thieriot have teased what fans can expect with several characters.

The show will not abandon its central idea about redemption. Three Rock has played a huge part in exploring this concept. But even with Bode out of the camp, ". . . It’s just about different ways to creatively tell those stories without Bode being in the inmate fire camp. I think it’ll be fun because we’ll be able to tell those stories in ways that the audience doesn’t expect," teased Thieriot. On his end, Manny will encounter some legal battles. “We’re really going to walk this legal process of, ‘How does this go? What are the charges, what are the potential options…?" teased Napolitano about the arc.

Catch the season 3 premiere of Fire Country on Friday, October 18, from 9 P.M. to 10 P.M. on CBS.