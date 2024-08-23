The Big Picture Bode Leone's post-prison journey on Fire Country raises anticipation for the show's return this fall.

Although Three Rock and Edgewater are fictional, the show mirrors real-life California inmate firefighting programs.

Fire Country's storyline is inspired by co-creator Max Thieriot's Northern California upbringing and real-life experiences.

Fire Country is getting ready to return this fall, and boy are we all ready to see what's next in store for the folks of Edgewater, California. Now that Bode Leone (Max Thieriot) is out of Three Rock, the sky is the limit to what this former inmate firefighter might do next. Though Season 2 left us with a fair share of cliffhangers, all we can do is wait patiently in hopes that all will soon be revealed. No doubt, Bode will make some interesting choices moving forward, though, hopefully, they will be the right ones that won't land him back in a tight spot. But until then, one might wonder as to the genuineness of Fire Country, specifically concerning the Three Rock Conservation Camp that Bode just got out of. Is Three Rock a real place? Do stories like Bode's really happen?

'Fire Country's Three Rock Is Based on a Real Program

Let's make it clear right off the bat, Three Rock Conservation Camp doesn't exist. In fact, the town of Edgewater, California doesn't exist either. Both are fictitious creations by co-creators Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and James Rater, who use Edgewater and its surroundings as a general stand-in for all of Northern California. Because of that, places like Three Rock or Smokey's don't exist outside our TV screens, for better or worse. But just because something is technically fictional doesn't mean there isn't some truth that can be gleaned from the world of Fire Country — and we're not talking about whatever is going on between Bode and Gabriella (Stephanie Arcila). Though Three Rock itself is fictional, the Conservation (Fire) Camp Program that Bode belongs to during the show's first two seasons is a very real one.

Managed by California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), the Conservation (Fire) Camp Program is helmed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACFD), who operate over 30 different camps throughout the Golden State. According to the program's own website, "all camps are minimum-security facilities and staffed with correctional staff," which sounds just like what we know from Fire Country. Additionally, a Cal Fire captain, such as Manny (Kevin Alejandro) or Eve (Jules Latimer) on the series, is responsible for the hand crew (which is usually about 17 people) while out on a call. Otherwise, representatives from CDCR would manage them while at the actual camp itself.

But what does the Conservation (Fire) Camp Program do? Well, just like on the CBS series, it offers an opportunity for incarcerated people to work alongside other firefighters in battling fires, handling flooding, and dealing with other natural disasters throughout the State of California. Everyone who is a part of the program is there on a strict volunteer basis, and all volunteers must have no more than eight years on their sentence to be considered. Additionally, violent offenders (including those with histories of sexual offenses, arson, etc.) are ineligible for the program. Of course, anyone who has seen Fire Country has likely heard all of this before, which means that the series has paid attention to the details (even down to their orange uniforms).

'Fire Country' Strikes a Balance Between Truth and Fiction

When it comes to the way Fire Country portrays things, some have been critical of their portrayal of Cal Fire in particular. But when it comes to the way the CBS series handles Three Rock, and Bode's story in particular, there's been little chatter online. One thing that Fire Country does explicitly well is emphasizing the connection between Cal Fire and the Conservation (Fire) Camp Program. The way the show tells it, one would be hard-pressed to survive very long without the other, and there may be more truth to that historically than meets the eye. Back in 2022, The Smithsonian published an article all about the history of California's inmate firefighter program. In the piece, History Correspondent Francine Uenuma notes that California has been using inmate firefighters since World War II.

"Though their numbers have fluctuated over the years, they have often comprised approximately one-third of California’s firefighting force," Uenuma points out, highlighting the importance that programs such as these have in a state like California. Additionally, inmate firefighters are about four times more likely to be injured by a physical obstruction on duty (not unlike what happened to Fiona Rene's Rebecca Lee), despite receiving much of the same training as their Cal Fire counterparts, and eight times more likely to be harmed by smoke inhalation (via Time). Firefighting is already a dangerous job, but it seems like it's even more so for those in the Conservation (Fire) Camp Program.

But not all is doom and gloom for those in the Conservation Camp Program. According to the CDCR website, inmates are paid anywhere between $5.80 and $10.24 per day, and, during an active fire, will receive an extra dollar of compensation. Many also receive credits toward their release, such as the 2-for-1 model, which gives them two days off their sentence in exchange for one day of work. If these incarcerated firefighters really catch the firefighting bug, they can always apply for employment with Cal Fire upon their release. A felony conviction will not stop Cal Fire from hiring many of these firefighters back after they've served their sentence. Some have found professional success with this route, and it gives us hope that a now-free Bode might be able to fight fires alongside his folks after all.

'Fire Country' Was Inspired by Max Thieriot's Upbringing

At this point, Max Thieriot has told audiences before that Fire Country was based in part on his real-life experience. Before you misunderstand, no, actor Max Thieriot was not a part of the Conservation (Fire) Camp Program. As far as we know, Thieriot has never even been arrested, despite his young son's hilarious claims that his father is a prisoner professionally (via The Talk). But although Thieriot hasn't served any time, the actor did pull from his own Northern California upbringing when co-creating Fire Country for CBS. "Because of growing up in Northern California, it was normal, everyday life for me, seeing conservation camp crews work alongside the highway and on the fire lines driving around," Thieriot told Variety ahead of the show's initial premiere.

The actor also told KTLA 5 in 2024 that his experience, including having friends who worked with and for Cal Fire, was instrumental in telling the Fire Country story. "I'm fortunate to have grown up in a small town where everybody's drama is everybody's drama, which is good and bad sometimes," Thieriot noted, which has no doubt influenced the soap opera feel of the CBS series. Part of that includes the Conservation (Fire) Camp Program, which Thieriot wanted to especially highlight with the show. As a faction of firefighting that doesn't get the spotlight too often, Fire Country's commitment to telling the incarcerated firefighters' story is an admirable one, even if the show does so imperfectly.

With such a rich history and firefighting tradition behind it, the fictional Three Rock Conservation Camp might not be a real place, but it's inspired by real heroes who put their lives on the line to save others. That was, after all, one of Max Thieriot's main goals with the show, to tell an anti-political story about firefighters. Thus far, Fire Country has succeeded, and will likely continue to succeed as long as audiences continue to tune into this ever-expanding brand. Here's hoping that adding Sheriff Country to the mix doesn't take away from what made Fire Country great to begin with.

Fire Country is available for streaming on Paramount+.

