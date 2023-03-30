Tensions are rising like heat in CBS's hit new show Fire Country. Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from Episode 17 "A Cry for Help" that sees Bode (Max Thieriot) leading the team on an investigation to find the serial arsonist behind all the recent fires. An internal investigator suggests Jake (Jordan Calloway) is responsible, but the crew is determined to clear his name once and for all. Before that can happen though, Bode has to confront Jake about his past and the secrets he's kept from the rest of the group.

The clip opens up with the team at the scene of another apparent fire when Bode finally decides to pull Jake to the side to talk. Despite their past friendship, he never knew that Jake had a history of arson, purposely starting his bedroom on fire when he was young prompting Vince (Billy Burke) to respond. He's frustrated that he had to find out about Jake's past through Chief Snow (Crystal Balint) rather than Jake himself when he asked what kind of evidence they had on him. For Jake, it's frustrating to even hear Bode bring it up at all. He's running out of allies as everyone's beginning to think he's the arsonist, and he's sick of everyone using his past against him. His angered claims of innocence are enough to convince Bode, but there's still the lingering question of how Snow even knew about his past in the first place and what other connections there could be to the fires.

As one of the latest procedurals to enter CBS's primetime lineup, Fire Country has proven to be a compelling broadcast television watch thanks to its unique setting and the drama that unfolds around it. It's already set for a second season after becoming broadcast television's most-watched new series with over 8 million viewers per episode early on.

Who Are the Cast and Crew Behind CBS's Fire Country?

Fire Country marks a first for Thieriot as he's a writer and co-creator of the drama alongside Grey's Anatomy producer Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. Thieriot has a personal connection to the series which follows Bode who tries to redeem himself and earn a reduced prison sentence by battling wildfires alongside veteran firefighters in his hometown as part of a special release program. The star not only based it on his experiences and the people around him but also placed emphasis on the personal lives and sacrifices of firefighters who put everything on the line with every assignment.

In addition to Thieriot, Calloway, and Burke, the series also stars Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, and Jules Latimer. Production giant Jerry Bruckheimer executive produces the series alongside Thieriot, Phelan, and Rater with Tia Napolitano and KristieAnne Reed.

Fire Country airs every Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.