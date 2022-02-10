Rejoice Fire Emblem fans, a new game in the franchise is on its way, though not of the typical variety. Instead, Nintendo is once again tapping the well of Fire Emblem: Three Houses for a new Warriors-style game in partnership with Omega Force: Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. The announcement came during Wednesday's Nintendo Direct with a new trailer showing off the heroes of the latest mainline outing fighting off loads of enemies in stylish fashion and a new antagonist for Byleth to face down. Nintendo also gave us a release date of June 24th.

While relatively light on story, the trailer brings back our favorite three lordlings Edelgard, Dimitri, and Claude along with their teacher Byleth for a new, stunning Musou game packed with enemies to pummel. Players will get to control all four along with other Three Houses favorites in a much different story taking place in Fodlan.

Judging from the trailer and the concept of the previous Fire Emblem Warriors title, it seems the rival lords will be joining forces to take on a more serious threat to the land, only they won't have the aid of the previous franchise protagonists traveling through space and time in this Warriors title. The trailer also offered a look at the new world map, a war map for players to plan out their next moves and decide what missions they want to take on with their troops. Curiously, we also see a new, purple-haired character who appears to fight Byleth with seemingly no allegiance to any of the three nations.

Fire Emblem last took on the hack and slash genre back in 2017 on the 3DS and Switch as part of Nintendo's partnership with Koei Tecmo's popular Warriors franchise. The two also teamed up for The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Warriors and its sequel. Three Houses was an obvious choice for a follow-up given the praise it received upon launching back in 2019. That game put players in the shoes of Byleth, an incoming professor at the Officer's Academy tasked with training a house of their choice to become proper soldiers and lords. Like previous entries, it married tactics and relationship building with an epic narrative of war, with the player left picking sides in the ensuing conflict.

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes releases on June 24th, 2022. Check out the trailer below to see Fodlan and its lords in a frantic hack and slash action RPG.

