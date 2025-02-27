This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

After a long, five-year wait, Fire Force fans can finally start counting down the days until the premiere of Season 3. During the IGN Fan Event that took place this week, it was announced that the hit anime series will start rolling out new episodes on April 4. The final season will also be split in two parts, and fans will have to wait a little while to see how the story ends: Part 2 is debuting only in January 2026. The announcement was paired with a brand-new trailer for the season.

The trailer kicks off with the team reacting to the fact that their commander has been captured, and they assume it was the work of White-Clad. The entity also seems to have one main objective in mind: capturing Shinra Kusakabe (TK in the original Japanese and TK in the English dub) and taking possession of his Adolla Bust. Their endgame gets finally revealed, and it's a pretty ambitious one. The destructive group wants nothing less than to transform the Earth into a Sun – which, of course, puts the entire planet at risk.

This means that, once and for all, Shinra and his team will have to join forces in order to prevent all of this from happening, and the consequences might be... divine. The announcement and trailer were unveiled by voice cast member Kajiwara Gakuto, who also revealed during the event that they are still in the process of recording their lines. The actor teased that Season 3's action is "incredible" and that the comedy aspects of Fire Force have been "cranked up many notches."

