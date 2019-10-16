Netflix Reveals First Trailer for Devastating Documentary Short ‘Fire In Paradise’

0

Netflix has released its first trailer for the documentary, Fire In Paradise. Making national news last November, what became known as the Camp Fire (named after its origin point, Camp Creek Road) swept through the town of Paradise, California. In all, 85 civilian lives were lost. What’s more, 18,804 structures were destroyed over the fire’s 153,336-acre range. The ramifications were calamitous as well. Damage from the fire cost upwards of $16-billion.

In the 40-minute doc, footage of the flames wreaking havoc is presented to viewers, in between survivors’ memories of the horrific ordeal.

Americans watched the Northern California town burn a year ago as videos began surfacing of terrified residents fleeing for their lives down inferno-like roads. The grim reality set in not long after when the remains of many who did not make it out were located within the charred skeleton of the community.

Documentaries have become a format Netflix is committing to more and more. 2019 also saw the release of American Factory, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, Fyre, Woodstock: Three Days that Defined a Generation, and Knock Down the House, just to name a few. They’ve also got the forthcoming buzzy Tell Me Who I Am, which premieres this Friday.

Fire In Paradise was an official selection of the 2019 Telluride Film Festival in Colorado. It won the audience award at the Hamptons International Film Festival for Best Short. The film is directed by documentarian tandem Zackary Canepari and Drea Cooper (Flint Town, T-Rex).

The documentary short premieres on November 1. You can check out a trailer and a plot summary below.