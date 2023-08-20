The Big Picture Fire in the Sky is a 1993 biopic based on the true story of Travis Walton, an Arizona logger who was allegedly abducted by aliens.

The most horrifying sequence in the film is the abduction scene, which is fictionalized for dramatic effect and is far more terrifying than Walton's actual recount.

This scene stands out as one of the most disturbing and gratuitous depictions of alien abduction in film, leaving a lasting impact on viewers and solidifying the movie's reputation as a cult classic.

What is the most terrifying alien film? That should be an easy question to answer, right? Of course, there are some iconic ones. Will anything ever beat Ridley Scott's iconic Alien, where we first see the creature burst out of John Hurt's chest in a geyser of blood? Who could forget the first time they saw M. Night Shyamalan's Signs and the scene where Merril (Joaquin Phoenix) first sees the alien on the TV? There are huge '80s classics like The Thing and Invasion of the Body Snatchers that are rightly held high, both remakes of '50s classics that acted as allegories for the Red Scare. Then there are a few underrated modern films like Dark Skies and Phoenix Forgotten, which largely went under the radar, but feature some intense cosmic horror like the Ezekiel Wheel and up-close and personal encounters with the shadowed figures of the aliens. Even moments in big action films like Predator and Independence Day can be quite chilling. There is some fantastic alien horror out there, just not nearly enough. (Though, is there ever?). But one of the most horrifying alien films of all time is actually a 1993 biopic: Fire in the Sky.

'Fire in the Sky' Is Based on the Story of Travis Walton

Fire in the Sky is the dramatized story of Travis Walton (D.B. Sweeney), an Arizona logger who was apparently abducted after a shift. His book on the events is available, along with excerpts on his website ready to read. The film itself follows nearly everything perfectly, aside from one big aspect of Walton's story. Packed into a pickup, Walton and his coworkers are returning from work when they see an unidentified flying object in the woods. After stopping to look at it, Walton is the only one in the group to get out of the truck. Moments later, he is struck by a beam of light and thrown back. Frightened, the rest of the men take off down the road, leaving an unconscious Walkton on the ground. The driver of the truck, his best friend Mike Rogers (Robert Patrick), eventually decides he can't leave him there and turns back. But Walton is nowhere to be seen when they return. The group of men, after reporting the incident, are not believed and accused of Walton's murder. Yet, five days after his disappearance, Walton shows back up without explanation. Despite having a unanimous story, and passing polygraph tests, they aren't believed.

Now, of course, we've all heard "based on a true story" before. From everything like The Conjuring to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (which is inspired by Ed Gein, not even a Texan, this was mostly a marketing tactic), we know that this can be stretched very, very thin and still be touted as a true story in the end credits. What about this film? Well, yes, most of the events are verifiable. Walton did go missing, his friends and coworkers were accused of his murder, and when he showed back up, they were not believed. That just leaves the aliens. So if you're a believer, then you should enjoy this film. If you're not, this is still a pretty entertaining (and no doubt horrifying) film, especially for just one single sequence.

The Abduction Scene Is the Movie's Most Horrifying Sequence

There is only one certainly fictional sequence in the film, and that is of the abduction and experiments itself. Walton's actual recount of the supposed abduction is not as horrific as what ended up on screen, where even he describes it as anticlimactic as they did not fight his resistance of them! In fact, the studio felt his real account was boring and too similar to other alien abduction sequences in other films that audiences would be familiar with. It could almost be compared more to the 1989 Communion starring Christopher Walken. Almost nothing remains of Walton's recount of his experience, which is far from the nightmarish imagery that eventually made it to the screen. The movie business is all about spectacle, of course. Paramount Pictures tasked screenwriter Tracy Torme to write a "flashier" experience to translate to the screen. It is a massive tone shift in the otherwise drama-like film that preludes and follows the sequence, however, Torme gave us the most disturbing idea of abduction ever dreamed up.

Torme certainly succeeded in making this sequence memorable. The scene cuts into the film as a flashback, Walton first wakes up in a gooey (there's a lot of goo in such a short sequence), cocoon-like structure. He ruptures the side of it, breaking into a bigger space where he finds many other cocoons like his and falls out, but finds himself in zero gravity. Flailing about, he accidentally breaks into another pod, straight into the decaying, oozing corpse of another man. When the aliens find him, they snatch and drag him throughout the ship into a gritty experimentation chamber. After stripping him on an examination table, they cover his body in what looks like a cloth, almost a comforting sight. But the horrors are only just beginning as it vacuum seals his body down, not cloth, after all, so he can't move. Another goes over his face, they only cut holes for his mouth and right eye so he can breathe and see everything. A disgusting jelly-like substance goes into his mouth, followed by a huge device that seemingly goes down his throat and keeps his mouth open. He can only watch with one eye as a giant machine descends from the ceiling, extending its machinery closer and closer to his eye until a needle finally appears at the end of it. The scene cuts out with his screams as the needle closes in.

‘Fire in the Sky’ Is Remembered for This One Terrifying Scene

With all the alien movies out there, films that are undoubtedly better films overall, few of them have ever had a sequence this disturbing. It even gives the iconic chestburster scene a run for its money. While that may be perhaps the most brutal, this is the most gratuitous and scary. There's a cold sense of intrigue behind the aliens in Fire in the Sky. They're not an animal trying to survive like xenomorphs or friendly species like in Close Encounters of the Third Kind. No, they're here to learn, and we are nothing more than just an experiment, a chance to learn. Cosmic horror is a big reason why this scene works: humans are insignificant to them. And in the end, what's more horrifying than having to live with the memory of this experience for the rest of your days?

Fire in the Sky is, and probably will continue to be, a movie that is only remembered for one scene. Since its release, it continues to scare viewers (especially those who saw it a little too young). It feels very out of place with the rest of the film. When most of the movie is an alright drama that can drag a bit, then suddenly has the most horrifying use of cosmic and body horror imaginable (in PG-13 no less!), there's bound to be an eventual cult following of the movie. It is even more odd that this scene is just completely made up within a film that calls itself a true story but is also able to call itself the best part of the movie. It does not shy away from shock value. Perhaps the only other abduction scene that comes close to this film is in Jordan Peele's Nope, which brings a different type of horror through a new take on a flying saucer. Whatever you choose to believe in this movie, there is one thing you cannot deny: Fire in the Sky features perhaps the scariest alien abduction scene of all time.