Joel Kim Booster's Fire Island is a nice getaway to the iconic place in New York, but he has no plans for a second outing. In a conversation with People, Kim Booster confirmed that he is not actively working on a sequel to the lauded film. His first foray into writing a feature film was a success as viewers loved the story, and naturally, there was pressure to make a sequel. Kim Booster acknowledges the audience's wants but said he wouldn't make a sequel just because he could. There is a chance it won't be as good as the original, posing a risk to the first's legacy. He talked about the potential for a sequel, saying,

"If the idea of a sequel comes to me, I will, in a heartbeat, dive back into that world and those characters. But I'm not going to reverse-engineer and force out a sequel just for the sake of it. Because I don't think people really know what they want when they say that. There's a lot of really bad examples of how a rom-com sequel can go, and I don't want to fall victim to that. For me, I want to continue to make movies and shows and continue to cast the same people."

Joel Kim Booster Is Working On His Next Film

While the news of a Fire Island sequel might be disappointing to some, that Kim Booster is working on his next feature should smooth things over. He reunited with Fire Island's Searchlight Pictures for Again Again Again, a film he's currently writing. Kim Booster commented on how the script is faring and compared it to his most popular film, saying,

"What I will say about the script and the story is that I knew that whatever I did next would be compared and contrasted to Fire Island for better or worse, and I wanted to do something really different. I think it's a much different movie and tone and scope than Fire Island, but still really funny and really true to my life and sort of ripped from the headlines of my own relationship. So I'm really excited to share with people."

According to Deadline, Again Again Again follows Gus, who is tasked with ensuring his friend's wedding is a success. Gus works overtime as the man of honor to ensure that Maggie's extravagant wedding at Napa Winery is legendary. However, things go south when his charismatic but unstable boyfriend, Hal, shows up and threatens to derail the wedding with his chaos.

Fire Island is available to stream on Hulu.

