Margaret Cho is joining the cast of Fire Island, per an exclusive report by Variety. The Searchlight Pictures film will be set on the legendary LGBTQ-friendly island, and Cho will be playing an important role as a homeowner and host there. Andrew Ahn will be directing the film, which is described as a modern gay take on Pride and Prejudice.

Cho joins the previously cast Bowen Yang and Joel Kim Booster, whose roles in the project were confirmed back in June. Booster is also the screenwriter for the romantic comedy film, which follows two best friends who take a weeklong trip to Fire Island, the Long Island-adjacent destination known as a favorite vacation spot among the LGBTQ community.

RELATED: Bowen Yang, Joel Kim Booster to Star in LGBTQ-Themed Rom-Com 'Fire Island'

Cho became a household name with shows like the ABC sitcom All-American Girl and her one-woman show I’m the One That I Want, which was later turned into a national tour, a bestselling book, and a feature adaptation. She is also known for her tenure on the series Drop Dead Diva and is a five-time Grammy nominee. Her most recent role was in Netflix's Good on Paper opposite Iliza Schlesinger, and she also currently serves as the host of The Margaret Cho podcast. Pairing Cho with the comedy chops of Saturday Night Live's Yang and Search Party's Booster feels like the perfect combination of comedians to bring Booster's script to life.

JAX Media is producing the film, which will release on Hulu in the United States and on Star internationally. John Hodges, Brooke Posch, and Tony Hernandez oversee the project for JAX, while executives Chan Phung and Richard Ruiz will oversee for Searchlight Pictures.

No Hulu release date has yet been confirmed for Fire Island, but stay tuned to Collider for more news about this upcoming project, including additional casting information.

KEEP READING: Margaret Cho Explains Why 'Face/Off' Took Almost a Year to Film & What It Was Like Making a John Woo Movie in the '90s

Share Share Tweet Email

'Cocaine Bear' Adds Character Actress Margo Martindale, Christian Convery, and More to Cast Based on a true, cocaine-fueled story.

Read Next