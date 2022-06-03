In the opening moments of Fire Island, Noah (played by Joel Kim Booster, who also wrote the screenplay) directly quotes the film’s source material, Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice. Later on, Noah’s best friend Howie (Bowen Yang) quotes another famous modern update of Austen’s work, Clueless. Fire Island, from director Andrew Ahn, certainly wears its Austen love on its sleeve, and while this latest take on Austen’s oft-adapted work is a solid addition to the long lineup of adaptations, Fire Island works best when the film is on its own terms.

Fire Island follows Booster’s Noah on his way to the titular vacation spot for a week-long excursion with his friends. Noah puts aside his intentions to get laid in order to help Howie—who has never had a boyfriend—get some. Noah and Howie are joined by their group of friends (played by Matt Rogers, Tomás Matos, and Torian Miller) who discover soon after arriving at the island that the vacation home they always stay at, run by their lesbian friend/replacement mother type Erin (Margaret Cho) is being sold after this season—making this vacation one big final bash for this group of friends. As Noah tries to help Howie find someone to have fun with, Noah meets Will (Conrad Ricamora), who couldn’t be more different from him, the Mr. Darcy to Noah’s Elizabeth Bennet.

Booster script does a satisfactory job of adapting Austen’s novel in a way that hits the themes one would expect, but without feeling like an extraneous new take on this tried-and-true story. Booster manages to maintain the exploration of class and status by looking at the different factions of gay men, stating that race, masculinity, and abs are all metrics used to separate various groups. Even without the overt references to Austen, Booster’s script utilizes the elements of the novel when it matters, but doesn’t feel beholden to it.

Which is great, considering that some of Fire Island’s best moments are when this group of friends is just hanging out and riffing off each other. Matos and Rogers in particular are hilarious together, whether when partying too much, or getting way too into their Marisa Tomei in My Cousin Vinny impressions. Also, equally great are Booster and Yang, as their bond is the focal point of this story, and key to much of the film’s heart. Their varying approaches to love and hooking up are integral to the film’s most touching moments, and Yang, in particular, shows a more dramatic side that is particularly effective. Fire Island could’ve easily been about this group of friends goofing around with each other, and it still would’ve been extremely warm and hysterical.

However, Booster’s script does contain a completely unnecessary narration that mostly just explains the obvious, or things that the audience could figure out on their own. Thankfully, the rest of the film feels very lived-in and honest, charming without being too cloying, and full of great comedic moments. Fire Island is a rom-com that can both include a discussion of Alice Munro works, and a giant orgy scene. Fire Island contains multitudes. Ahn’s last film, 2019’s Driveways, was a quiet, thoughtful film about kindness, and that tone finds its way into Fire Island occasionally, a tone that surprisingly balances well with Booster’s sense of humor.

That mixture of Ahn and Booster’s sensibilities, along with a great cast that plays beautifully off each other, gives Fire Island more heart and poignancy than one might imagine. Under the Austen homage and witty jokes is a lovely story about a found family that might be saying goodbye to each other. As the week spent together ticks away, Fire Island also feels like a countdown for these friends, who will never experience this vacation destination or these dynamics in the same way again. Through Booster and Yang’s evolution of what love can mean, and through this friend’s final bash together, Fire Island is also a story about growing up, moving forward, and enjoying the present, as who knows what tomorrow could hold.

Love Island is a strong update to Austen, full of charm, heart, and friendship, yet Booster's screenplay works best when it is not relying on the source material and having fun with this fun concept. With an excellent cast and a perfect blending of Ahn and Booster's talents, Fire Island is an extremely enjoyable trip.

Rating: B

Fire Island is now streaming on Hulu.

