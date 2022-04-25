If you’re part of the New York City queer community (or lucky enough to be friends with someone who is), you’ll know that one of the top summer traditions is heading to Sayville, NY, ordering a drink to go, and catching the ferry to the Fire Island Pines or Cherry Grove. In what is always a magical time, you load up your bags, friends, and hopes of a summer fling and set out for one of the most incredible destinations on the planet. Bringing this feeling to life by way of the silver screen is Searchlight’s Fire Island. Starring Joel Kim Booster, Bowen Yang, Conrad Ricamora, and Margaret Cho, the Andrew Ahn directed flick will set sail on Hulu on June 3.

In a trailer released ahead of the feature’s premiere, fans hop on board the South Bay Clipper alongside Noah (Kim Booster), Howie (Yang) and several of their friends as they trek across the Great South Bay on a mission to get tipsy and find love. Upon their arrival, we’re introduced to the island’s cutest creatures — the Fire Island deer — before the group lands at Erin’s (Cho) which will serve as their home for their party fueled time on the island. Romance is in the air (although maybe that’s just the whiskey talking) as the group begins to pursue their summer crushes. But it’s not all fun and games as the topics of privilege and classism also take front and center in the summertime flick. Between exclusive house parties, drag shows, karaoke nights, and, of course, relaxing on the beach, the self-proclaimed “family” will help one another through a summer of fun at the iconic shore destination.

Fire Island’s creators say they pulled much of their inspiration from the Jane Austen romance novel Pride and Prejudice, something that’s made apparent by the movie’s romantic musings and deeper inspections of the “haves” vs. the “have nots.” The film also focuses on a predominately non-white cast, which will prove to be refreshing for a genre that’s typically dominated by Caucasians. Fans of Saturday Night Live will recognize Yang, who’s been an on-air cast member since 2019, with Kim Booster known for his stand-up career. And then of course there’s the unforgettable Grammy and Emmy nominated Cho, who’s been seen in TV, films, and on stages around the world.

All in all, if you’re looking for a movie that celebrates the true soul of The Pines and Cherry Grove, or hoping to experience the magic of the legendary island from the comfort of your own home, Fire Island looks like it will do the vacation destination justice. Check out the trailer below and head to Hulu on June 3 to live vicariously through Noah, Howie, and their tight-knit group of friends.

