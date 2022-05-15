Summer is here, and romance is in the air! The latest addition to the queer rom-com market this year is Fire Island, an upcoming American flick directed by Andrew Ahn. Ahn's short film, Andy, was previously featured at Slamdance Film Festival and the San Francisco International Asian American Film Festival.

Inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, Fire Island is a summer tale of two best friends, Noah (Joel Kim Booster) and Howie (Bowen Yang). The duo embarks on a wild and memorable week-long vacation with their friends to Fire Island, a popular gay destination not too far from Long Island's southern shore. Pack your bags and don't forget to bring a bottle of cheap rosé. Audiences are in for a wild trip to Fire Island. Here are all the details about the movie that have been revealed so far:

When Does Fire Island Premiere?

Fire Island is set to premiere on July 3, 2022. It will be released exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. but will eventually be available on Disney Plus under Star for international audiences.

Plans for Fire Island were already in development three years ago. On September 25, 2019, news of a comedy series titled Trip, starring, created, and written by Booster himself, was in the works by the now-defunct streaming television network Quibi. On March 11, 2020, Trip received a series order, with Jax Media responsible for its production and Stephen Dunn (filmmaker of Closet Monster) as its director.

Unfortunately, after Quibi's shutdown on December 1, 2020, Trip was put in development limbo. However, it was only until June 30, 2021, when Searchlight Pictures purchased Booster's script and turned it into a feature film re-titled Fire Island. Dunn was eventually replaced by Ahn as its director, and production finally ensued.

Is There a Trailer For Fire Island?

The Fire Island trailer was released on YouTube by Hulu and Searchlight Pictures on April 25, 2022. The two-and-a-half-minute-long trailer opens with Noah as he wakes up to a bunch of missed calls and hurriedly rushes himself out to catch the ferry to Fire Island. On the ferry, we see Noah hugging his bestie Howie, and we get a glimpse of just how tight their friendship is. The trailer is followed by a montage of clips showing Fire Island in all its summer glory - beachside parties, excessive (but responsible) drinking, and sheer summer gay romance.

What Is the Plot Of Fire Island?

The official plot synopsis for Fire Island reads:

A group of queer best friends gather in the Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter, but when a sudden change of events jeopardizes their summer in gay paradise, their bonds as a chosen family are pushed to the limit.

Fire Island is a loose adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, maintaining the popular romantic comedy of errors that everyone loves. But Fire Island offers a refreshing, modern outlook thanks to its queer twists and predominantly AAPI casting.

Who Is in the Cast of Fire Island?

What sets Fire Island apart from the market is its entirely POC, LGBTQ main cast. Joel Kim Booster plays Noah, the main character who mostly resembles Elizabeth Bennet of Pride and Prejudice. Booster has been making a name for himself as a comedian thanks to his Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents special. He's also performed stand-up on Conan and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Noah goes on a wild vacation to Fire Island with his pals, including Howie (Bowen Yang), the skeptical best friend who's equal part hopeful and equal part cynical about finding true love - especially on Fire Island. Yang is another game-changer in the comedy scene, becoming Saturday Night Live's first Chinese-American and third openly gay male cast member. However, Yang made his mark with his funnily absurd Titanic Iceberg skit, which received plenty of coverage.

Not much is known about the characters of Fire Island yet, but we do know that the film features an impressive star-studded ensemble. Seasoned comedian Margaret Cho stars as Erin, the designated "mother hen" of Noah and Howie's friend group. James Scully plays Charlie, a doctor who sweeps Howie off his feet. Meanwhile, How to Get Away with Murder's Conrad Ricamora plays the Mr. Darcy-inspired love interest, Will.

