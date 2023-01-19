Last summer, viewers experienced the passionate romantic tale of French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft with the nature documentary Fire of Love. A story of scientific daring mixed with fiery passion and tragic downfall, the film needed a soundtrack that could capture both the love shared between the researchers and the peril of their work. Nicolas Godin was up to the task, forging a soundtrack that fit all elements of the Kraffts' life as depicted in the documentary. Hollywood Records is now releasing the soundtrack album based on and including tracks from the film and Collider has an exclusive audio sampler before its release on January 20.

Fire of Love follows the Kraffts throughout their life from their chance meeting to their storied careers until their untimely demise. The two volcanologists shared a passion for documenting one of Earth's most unstoppable natural forces, creating famous footage and photography of volcanoes that have been used time and again for other films or educational purposes. So devoted to their work were they that it resulted in their deaths when they were caught up in an eruption on Mount Unzen.

Godin's 15-track soundtrack features various tracks inspired by the big moments of the Kraffts' lives and careers.

Image via National Geographic Films

RELATED: 'Fire of Love' and 'The Volcano': Exploring Nature's Power Through Different Lenses

Godin Wanted the Fire of Love Soundtrack to Sound "Homemade"

Initially, Godin was unsure about how to approach making a soundtrack for the documentary, though early on he deeply discussed the possibilities with director Sara Dosa. His resume is deep including other documentary projects like Inside the Factory and Mission Blue, but Fire of Love offered a unique perspective due to its deep focus on the lives, thoughts, feelings, and work of the two scientists. He explained the methodology behind the music, saying:

When [Director] Sara Dosa and I talked for the first time about Fire of Love, we were wondering what kind of music would suit Katia and Maurice’s spirits the best. We focused on the DIY experimental method they used all their life as a film making process and I thought to myself: what if in their own lab, they would have a tiny room full of electronic instruments and oscillators. They would record the soundtracks of their films themselves with well-chosen faithful collaborators. One word popped up in my mind: Homemade. No expensive orchestra or pretentious percussion slams.

Godin thought this homemade feel for the soundtrack best fit his own style as well. "Coming from the home studio recording world myself (as well as all the original members of the so called ‘French touch’ late nineties electronic music scene), it was easy to picture myself in Katia and Maurice’s lab, creating sounds, noises, and melodies with a bunch of antique keyboards and analog tape recorders," he continued. "That’s how the Fire of Love soundtrack was born."

The entire 15-track album from Godin will be available on all streaming platforms on January 20. Fire of Love is currently streaming on Disney+. Check out the exclusive sampler from the soundtrack album below.