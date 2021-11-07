AMC+ has just released their first-look images from the highly anticipated, and frankly, highly original vampire fantasy series Firebite. The eight-episode series, which will release episodes every Thursday, stars Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black), Rob Collins (Cleverman, Extraction), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game), and Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan.

The series takes the vampire genre into new uncharted territory as it follows two Indigenous Australian hunters on their quest to battle the last colony of the vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. When looking at these images, it appears that the show will deliver visually stunning locations, creepy caverns, and a bloody (pun intended) good time.

The series is created, directed, and written by Australia's most celebrated Indigenous voice, Warwick Thronton. Thronton is best known for his first feature film Sampson and Delilah which won the "Gold Camera Award" for 'Best First Feature Film'. Sampson and Delilah tells a survival love story of two Indigenous Australian teens who live in a remote Aboriginal community and steal a car to escape their difficult and troubled lives.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Tom Jones' First Look Image Reveals Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde in PBS Adaptation

Thornton will work alongside Brendan Fletcher (Mad Bastards), with Tony Krawitz (The Tall Man, Dead Europe) joining as director.

Firebite will be overseen by Kristin Jones for AMC Networks and executive produced by Emile Sherman and Iain Canning of See-Saw Films. See-Saw Films is the British-Australian production company that is behind Best Picture Winner The Kings Speech, and the Oscar-nominated film Lion.

Firebite will premier on the AMC+ streaming service on December 16th.

Take a look at the first images below, then read the official synopsis of the series.

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

Image via AMC

Firebite is set in a remote desert mining town, a hive for the last vampire stronghold shipped from Britain to Australia in 1788 by the colonial superpower to eradicate the Indigenous populations. Sheltering from the sun in the underground mines and tunnels that surround the town until the present day, the colony’s numbers and hunger is growing. War is coming. Tyson and Shanika stand vanguard to the war. But what hope does an expertly reckless man full of bravado and a 17-year-old orphan possibly have to defeat these vicious blood-thirsty parasites, when legions of warriors before them have failed?

The 55 Best Shows on HBO Max Right Now It's not TV, it's HBO Max.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email