The trailer for Firebite is here! A unique take on the vampire genre, Firebite follows two Indigenous Australian hunters as they seek out the last colony of vampires in the South Australian desert. Starring Rob Collins, Shantae Barnes-Cowan, Yael Stone, Callan Mulvey, and more, the first trailer for the AMC+ series is a wonderfully fun ride into the genre and also brings new meaning to vampires as we know them.

Created, directed, and written by Warwick Thornton, Brendan Fletcher, and Tony Krawitz, it is a fresh look at a world that we all clearly love returning to. There's something about vampires that excite us all and getting to dive into that with Indigenous creators like Thornton is going to be an exciting time! Especially if the series is anything like this first trailer.

In the trailer, we get to see Tyson (Collins) and Shanika (Barnes-Cowan) in their quest to hunt vampires. It isn't the first vampire show to take the world over but it is a unique look into Thornton, Fletcher, and Krawitz's idea of vampire hunting. And with a trailer that makes it feel like a high-stakes, action-comedy, Firebite may be the next big thing to hit fans of vampires.

Filled with beautiful shots of Australia, the trailer also just feels like the gritty vampire series that so many of us long for. We have plenty of things glorifying vampires, exploring their appeal. We have shows and movies like What We Do In The Shadows to make us love to laugh at our vampires and we have a new version of Blade coming our way but there's something about this first trailer for Firebite that just feels like a completely fresh take on the genre from Thornton and his amazing team.

Firebite premieres on December 16 on AMC+ and has the appeal of the vampire films of the 90s and we can't wait to see what the series has in store for our vampire-loving hearts.

Watch the trailer and read the synopsis for Firebite below:

The eight-episode series takes a new spin on the vampire genre, following two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Rob Collins, Cleverman, Extraction) and Shanika (Indigenous Australian star Shantae Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert. The series also stars Yael Stone (Orange is the New Black) and Callan Mulvey (Avengers: End Game), amongst others.

