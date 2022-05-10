The historical drama Firebrand is officially underway. Today it was announced that filming has begun on the feature, which is a star-studded event combining a slew of cast and crew members who have nabbed several award wins and nominations. Promising to bring the story of Henry VIII and his sixth and final wife, Katherine Parr, to audiences like we’ve never seen it before, the dark thriller has brought on the best of the best to make its vision come to life.

Helmed by film festival darling Karim Aïnouz, in what will be the Brazilian directors first English-language film, Firebrand will star Alicia Vikander and Jude Law as Katherine Parr and Henry VIII respectively. Known for crafting hard hitting dramas with clever and crafty character development, the well known story of old time royalty is in terrific hands with Aïnouz. Along with Law and the Academy award-winning Vikander, the rest of the starring cast is made up of Erin Doherty, Simon Russell Beale, Sam Riley, and Eddie Marsan with an ensemble of Ruby Bentall, Bryony Hannah, Maia Jemmett, Patsy Ferran, and Junia Rees.

Firebrand centers on Queen Katherine Parr, a risk taking woman who was not only a Protestant in a time when followers of the religion were being tormented and murdered, but also put her life on the line when she married King Henry VIII. Upset that he had not yet received a son, Henry VIII was famous for beheading his previous wives because they were obviously the ones to blame for their miscarriages and inabilities to produce a male child. Prepared to face the possible consequences, Parr married the mad king, but also hoped to push her religious and political agenda of converting Henry to the Protestant religion.

As mentioned, many of the creatives behind the Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth penned feature have had their fair share of award wins, including the film’s Academy award-winning Hair and Make Up Designer, Jenny Shircore; Academy award-winning Costume Designer, Michael O’Connor, and BAFTA award recipient Helen Scott, who earned the award for her Production Design for her creations in Small Axe.

Although Queen Katherine Parr’s story has been given many on-screen tellings, including The Private Life of Henry VIII, Henry VIII and His Six Wives, and the hit Showtime series The Tudors, there’s something about Firebrand that we think will set it apart. With a stellar cast, a director with an eye for dark dramatics, and an award-winning crew, we can’t wait to keep up with production as it rolls along. As of right now, no release date has been revealed, but stay tuned to Collider for updates.

