Firebuds, a new animated series, is headed to Disney this year, and a new round of voice cast has been announced! Variety revealed that Padma Lakshmi, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Pamela Adlon, Melissa Rauch, Oscar Nuñez, and José Andrés will star in the upcoming series.

Firebuds hails from creator Craig Gerber, who created and wrote Elena of Avalor and Sofia the First for Disney. The musical show centers on a young group of friends whose parents work as first responders. Following in their parents' footsteps, the children join forces, along with their talking vehicle sidekicks, to venture out on a number of adventures together. While they do, they aim to help their community while also learning what it means to be heroes.

Lakshmi will voice Chef Pavani, Yankovic will play Latch, Adlon will play Principal Kagan, and Rauch will voice Beth Bayani. Nuñez is set to voice Chef Fernando, while Andrés voices Chef Al. Additional lead voice cast includes Vivian Vencer as Violet, Lou Diamond Phillips as Chief Bill Bayani, Yvette Nicole Brown as Chief Faye Fireson, Lily Sanfelippo as Axl, Caleb Paddock as Piston, and JeCobi Swain as Jayden.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: The Best Shows on Disney+ Right Now

Other voice cast includes Lisa Loeb, Patton Oswalt, Nat Faxon, Ali Stroker, LaChanze, Aimee Carrero, Natalie Morales, Allison Case, Atticus Shaffer, Lauren "Lolo" Spencer, and Tatiana Lee.

The Firebuds writing team includes Norma Sepulevda, Jeremy Shipp, Krystal Banzon, Leanna Dindal, and Alyssa Stratton. Kris Wimberley and Julius Aguimatang serve as directors, with Robb Pratt as supervising director. Additional creative team members include story editor Matt Hoverman, art director Francis Giglioas, composer Frederik Wiedmann, and songwriter Beau Black. Craig Simpson and Disney Television Animation produce the series.

Much like Disney Junior's other programming, Firebuds offers an exciting new addition to their lineup for younger children. It joins the ranks of shows such as Spidey & His Amazing Friends, PJ Masks, Mira Royal Detective, and much more. With a creative team also experienced in working across a multitude of children's programs, parents and children have a lot to look forward to with this new series.

In an earlier statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Gerber said:

"'Firebuds' is about the spirit of community service and thinking about others before yourself. Just like our young heroes are trying to follow in their parents’ ‘tire treads,’ we are hoping to inspire children to embrace volunteerism and helping others. It is personally a very meaningful show for me and the perfect way to launch this next chapter of my career with Disney."

Firebuds is set to premiere Wednesday, September 21 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney+. Check out the trailer below: