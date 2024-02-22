The Big Picture Firecracker , directed by Andrew Lee Potts, features twists, turns, and action in a tense thriller set on a chaotic Bonfire Night.

Potts' interest in high-pressure settings and twists led to the conception of the story, focusing on characters facing adversity.

The film stars Potts along with Katie Sheridan, Jason Flemyng, and others, exploring themes of desperation, connection, and survival.

Vertical Entertainment and Andrew Lee Potts are gearing up for a Bonfire Night to remember with the release of the Primeval star's feature directorial debut, Firecracker. Also co-written by and starring Potts, the tense new thriller takes place on a November 5 to remember as a botched heist leaves an unlikely trio fighting to survive. Ahead of the premiere tomorrow, February 23, Collider is excited to share the official trailer and poster that tease a story of twists, turns, intrigue, and action as a manhunt gets underway to find the culprits.

The footage opens innocently enough with a couple checking out a potential home with a real estate agent. Things are anything but peaceful in Battersea, however, as a news reporter speaks of a recent attack that has left the area shaken and the local police on high alert for a pair of suspects who fled the scene. After the agent brings up that the previous owner of the house died in a fire, the mysterious couple share a glance before dropping the facade, knocking out the agent, and changing their clothes and hair in hopes of evading discovery. A manhunt is underway to find them, but they're under orders to hunker down for the next ten hours. What follows is a descent into chaos as the police go door to door and the assailants scramble for a way out of their predicament.

Although he hasn't enjoyed another starring role on television quite to the heights of Connor Temple in Primeval, Potts has remained a constant presence on television with appearances in Netflix's hit series The Witcher and The Crown. His previous experience behind the camera includes a few shorts like Puppy Love, Kindred, and Photo Finish, building an over 10-year career in filmmaking. Firecracker was a much more daunting undertaking, but he said, "As the years progressed, my short films started to be seen by a wider audience and won awards, so naturally, the next step for me was to make a feature film." When asked about the conception of the story, Potts said it spawned from his interest in high-pressure settings and twists as well as his desire to capture his love and nostalgia for the Bonfire Night atmosphere:

"I’ve always been drawn to placing characters in pressurised situations. I think, as with life, you learn the most about people when they’re facing adversity. Firecracker was written specifically with that in mind. I am a huge fan of twists and turns when it comes to storytelling, my short films to date have been known for that. I wanted to go all out with my debut feature film and take the audience down different paths and then when they got comfortable pull the rug from under their feet with a twist, and then another and then another. Hopefully, if I’ve done this right the audience won’t see the ending coming. I also loved the idea of setting the film on UK’s Bonfire night, as the fireworks and fires add an atmosphere that I have loved since being a child."

Who Is Behind 'Firecracker'?

Image via Vertical

To make his first feature a reality, he joined forces with a previous writing collaborator in Tamara Al-Bassam, and his Lore co-star Katie Sheridan to pen the script. Sheridan will once again share the screen with Potts in Firecracker, joining a cast featuring Jason Flemyng, Alexander Vlaho, Max Wrottesley, Nick Moran, and Augusta Woods. Potts gave some insight into his character Jack, who he described as "a complicated soul in many ways" whose every choice both before and during the film directs the course of the chaotic story. "He’s a career criminal and doesn’t know anything else," the star continued. "He proves in the film he will do absolutely anything to save his own skin. His weakness is his desperate need for connection in a cellular world that he has chosen. I think deep down he’s not evil, but is definitely capable of evil. Money comes first to Jack over everything else."

To present his complex and self-serving character in a stress-filled feature, Potts thought the thriller genre was a natural fit for Firecracker and his first feature foray. This won't be his last foray to London for a crime story, however. In describing the film and expressing his admiration for everyone involved, he discussed his next project— a crime caper with a Black Mirror-like edge:

"I’ve always loved a good thriller, personally I’m a big fan of the edge-of-your-seat stuff so these are the stories I prefer to tell. The thriller genre is a good fit for me as I get to produce a narrative that is exciting and unpredictable, while also really focusing in on the performances to give an authentic insight into how each character ticks. I’m very proud of my team on Firecracker, everyone worked tremendously hard and I’m very grateful that they helped me bring my debut movie to life. I am now in development of my second movie, DIVIDED , a heist film set in London in an all too plausible future, fusing a timely yet fun crime caper onto a Black Mirror styled landscape."

Firecracker screens in limited theaters and arrives on PVOD on Friday, February 23. Check out the trailer below: