HBO Max's hit streaming service is going through a pretty major restructuring with the all-new Max rebranding, but that doesn't mean that the many exclusive projects that HBO Max was working on aren't still in development. That's especially true for the world of adult animation, with the cult-favorite series Clone High set to get a long-awaited revival later this Spring. The service is also still currently an essential streaming platform for fans of the genre, with other adult-oriented animated classics like Rick & Morty and Smiling Friends making their home on the streamer. Come later this week, the service-soon-to-be-known as Max will receive yet another entry in its vast library of raunchy cartoons. Based on the 2016 short film of the same name from writer/directors Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, Fired on Mars (2023) is an animated satire that sees an aspirational young man searching for a life-changing career. He thinks he finally finds that when he secures a job outside of Earth's atmosphere on the famous red planet, Mars. It sounds like an incredible opportunity that will lead to the main protagonist of Jeff Cooper (Luke Wilson) having a fundamentally better life, but he quickly discovers that even life on Mars isn't immune to the many vices of all-powerful capitalism and lack of transparency in the workplace.

Though the trailer for Fired on Mars just released, those eager to travel to the red planet won't have to wait too long. To learn more about the new show's cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Fired on Mars.

When and Where Is Fired on Mars Coming Out?

HBO Max subscribers will be able to travel to the mundane capitalistic society of space when Fired on Mars officially arrives at the streamer on Thursday, April 20, 2023. The first season consists of eight episodes, all of which will be available to stream on the same day. The release date places the show just a month before HBO Max's rebranding to Max on Tuesday, May 23.

Those looking to see Jeff Cooper embark on an epic quest to get a job on Mars will need a subscription to HBO Max, as that will be the exclusive streaming home for the project. If you're worried that HBO Max's evolution into Max may mean that the show will be removed with the rebranding, have no fear, as Fired on Mars will be following suit with the rest of HBO Max's content and stay right where it is despite the new name.

Watch the Fired on Mars Trailer

The main trailer for Fired on Mars quickly introduces both the glorious hand-drawn animated style of the series and the main protagonist, Jeff Cooper. This eager young graphic designer thought a job opportunity on Mars would lead to so many great things. At first, it seemed like those career aspirations came true, with him happily chipping away at art he was passionate about and having a great camaraderie with his coworkers. That all changes when the higher-ups call Jeff into the office and is told that his position as a graphic designer is being put on hold. Now, on Earth, this wouldn't be a big deal, as Jeff would likely have no problem finding another position or some freelance work to help make the transition smoother. However, on the still growing economy of Mars, Jeff is essentially a prisoner of a burgeoning "tech bro" society.

The rest of the trailer shows Jeff trying to figure out what to do with his life now that he's unemployed, such as playing VR games and learning new languages. While much of his time is ultimately unproductive, Jeff soon stumbles on other unusual developments on Mars, realizing that life on the planet may not be as luxurious as it may have seemed.

What's the Plot of Fired on Mars About?

Specific plot details on Fired on Mars are fairly sparse, which is pretty on brand considering the short film the show is based on has the simple synopsis of "A man is fired from his job on Mars." What starts as a simple set-up of a guy wanting a job on Mars sounds quiet and simple, though he soon finds that life on Mars is anything but when he loses his primary source of income. That's essentially the gist of the series, but clearly, there are other elements at play in the show, such as shadowy cults, planet-wide conspiracies, and even Jeff getting himself a fancy new robot hand.

Who's In the Cast of Fired on Mars?

Bringing life to Jeff Cooper is Luke Wilson, who has plenty of experience playing the heroes of comedic dystopian storylines. Most famously, Wilson also stars in Idiocracy, the time-travel satire that sees Wilson as a United States soldier launched into the far future, where everyone in modern society is significantly less intelligent. When Fired on Mars was announced in February 2021, it was initially announced that former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson would be playing the lead role of Jeff Cooper. While there's no record online of Davidson officially departing the series, the lack of any mention of him in the above trailer indicates that he's no longer involved with the project (unless he's playing a different side character).

Wilson obviously isn't the only voice actor present in the series, but the remaining cast of Fired on Mars has not yet been revealed.

Who Are the Creators of Fired on Mars?

The original creators of the 2016 short, Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, are both involved with the Fired on Mars series adaptation. Another co-writer joins them in Silicon Valley scribe Carson Mell, which feels appropriate given that Fired on Mars is essentially Silicon Valley in space. Sherman, Vokey, and Mell will also be executive producing the series along with executive producer Brian A. Miller (Samurai Jack) and supervising producer Jackie Buscarino (Steven Universe). Also, part of the crew are composer Grey Gersten (A Space Program) and editor Rob Getzschman (Close Enough).