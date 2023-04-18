Employment can be a very complicated situation, and that could get exponentially more dangerous when working at a planet very far from your own. HBO Max has released the first trailer for their upcoming animated comedy, Fired on Mars, a show about Jeff Cooper (Luke Wilson) who is asked to leave his life behind for his new, interstellar job, only for him to be fired when arrives to Mars.Things aren't looking good for the protagonist of Fired on Mars, as he will be forced to adapt into a completely different life from the one he knew.

The upcoming workplace comedy will feature quite a stacked cast of guest stars, including Pamela Adlon, Thomas Haden Church, Tim Heidecker, Frankie Quinones, Emily Watson, and Sean Wing. During the eight episodes of the season set to premiere this month, Leslie David Baker, Cory Loykasek, Stephen Root, and Cedric Yarbrough will voice the main cast of the series. Fired on Mars was created and executive produced by Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, and the stage is set for the all-new show to land on television. Pete Davidson was once attached to star in the series, as well as serving as an executive producer for the animated project. But now, his involvement remains unclear.

HBO Max is currently going through significant changes, as the platform is set to go through a rebranding as Max. After the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery, the studio's plans for their streaming content changed drastically under David Zaslav. Fired on Mars had been in development for months before the merger began, allowing the project to go through production without any major delay or modification. This spring, it looks like the series will finally have the opportunity of being shared with audiences. And, since the first episode is premiering before Max is launched next month, the series is still technically an HBO Max original.

Max's Animated Slate

When Fired on Mars was first announced, it was part of a bigger plan to develop diverse animated projects for HBO Max. Velma, the Scooby-Doo reboot featuring Mindy Kaling, was one of the shows presented during the original announcement. While controversial among long-time fans of the franchise, Velma earned impressive viewership numbers for the platform, prompting the studio to renew it for a second season. A reboot of Clone High was also reported to be in development for the platform, and after the recent changes, the three animated series will now be a part of Max's catalog.

You can check out the official trailer for Fired on Mars below, before the show premieres on HBO Max on April 20: