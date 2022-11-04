In September 2022, Firefly celebrated its 20th anniversary. Originally airing on Fox between September and December 2002, this show has become the poster child for shows that were canceled too soon. Suffering from poor marketing and with the episodes aired out of order, the show was canceled after only eleven of fourteen completed episodes had aired due to poor ratings. However, the show quickly became a fan-favorite with a dedicated fan base—the Browncoats—who are still going on strong.

RELATED: 'Dynasty' to 'Firefly': 8 Great Shows That Were Cancelled Too Soon

You'd be hard-pressed to find a bad episode in that brief run, but naturally, some will outshine others. So in honor of two decades of those big damn heroes, it's time to sort out which episode is the greatest in the 'verse.

Ep. 5 — "Safe"

The event that kicked the series' plot into gear was Simon (Sean Maher) and River Tam (Summer Glau) joining the crew of the Serenity after Simon rescued his genius sister from the Alliance, whose inhumane experiments had scrambled her brain. Mal's reason for allowing the fugitives to remain on board was always a mystery, with the two being liabilities more than assets.

However, this episode does a great job of fleshing out the Tams' backstory, showing how dedicated Simon is to his sister, having sacrificed everything to save her. Furthermore, it shows how much Mal cares for the Tams as he returns to save them, solidifying their place on the crew.

Ep. 13 — 'Heart of Gold'

Unaired during the original broadcast, this episode sees Mal (Nathan Fillion) and the crew agreeing to protect Inara's (Morena Baccarin) friend Nandi (Melinda Clarke) and her brothel from the wrath of a local landowner. It leans into the show's Western aesthetic with an old-fashioned story, with the crew being more clearly defined as good guys than ever before.

On top of that, the tension in Mal and Inara's relationship reaches a fever pitch, with the latter deciding to leave the ship at the end of the episode. Sadly though, this was the second-last episode produced, so we never got to see this "will they/won't they" relationship resolved.

Ep. 12 — "The Message"

It was always intriguing when we got glimpses into the crew's past, especially Mal and Zoe's (Gina Torres) time in the Unification War. This (originally unaired) episode sheds some light on that time, as the former soldiers are entrusted with the corpse of an old army buddy.

It's a great story with a strong emotional core for Mal and Zoe, highlighting the bonds they forged in combat. It's all underscored with a harrowing note at the end, as they deliver the fallen soldier home as their old war motto is recited through voice-over. Plus, it introduces Jayne's iconic knitted cap. What's not to love about that?

Ep. 3 — 'Bushwacked'

Originally aired as the second episode, this story does a lot to establish the threat of both the Alliance and the Reavers, as well as marking the first appearance (in either viewing order) of the Hands of Blue. You've got to admire how the show played catch-up after the original pilot went unaired.

This is definitely one of the show's darker episodes, with the Reavers being explored in gruesome detail. It's extremely suspenseful, with the crew dealing with the murderous monsters and being apprehended by the Alliance. It includes some lighter, even fun moments, such as the crew's basketball game in the cold open.

Ep. 2 — 'The Train Job'

Serving as the pilot for the original run, this is a great episode that cuts to the essence of what motivates the crew and shows what kind of man Mal really is. The train heist is a thrilling action caper, but of course, the moral quandary faced by the crew is the real meat of the story.

As soon as Mal and Zoe realize that the cargo they've been hired to steal is actually life-saving medicine, they don't hesitate to do the right thing. It's a great way to establish the characters' morality early on—especially Mal.

Ep. 11 — "Trash"

One of the most notable guest stars in Firefly's short lifetime was Christina Hendricks' con artist, Saffron. In this, her second and final appearance, she convinces Mal to help her steal an antique laser weapon from a wealthy collector. That's right; it's a good, old-fashioned heist story, complete with all the fun that the concept entails.

Saffron makes for an excellent foil for Mal, and there's no doubt that if the show had lived on, she would have been a recurring thorn in Mal's side for years to come. As it stands, though, we'll just have to be thankful for the two adventures we did get with her.

Ep. 9 — "Ariel"

This tense and high-stakes episode sees Simon hire the crew to help him sneak River into a state-of-the-art hospital so he can run some tests on her. The dramatic core of the episode comes with Jayne's (Adam Baldwin) betrayal, as he attempts to turn the Tam siblings over in exchange for a reward. It also sees the return of the Hands of Blue, who demonstrate their willingness to kill anyone who gets in their way.

However, the most shocking moment comes when an enraged Mal very nearly throws Jayne out of an airlock for his betrayal. It hammers home just how much Mal cares for his crew, even the Tams.

Ep. 7 — "Jaynestown"

As rough and untrustworthy as Jayne can be, he can also be endearing, and this episode gives him a chance to shine. The premise of a town praising Jayne as a folk hero is comedy gold, but it also gets pretty deep. It poses questions about the role of heroes in society, the importance of giving hope to the downtrodden, and how myths take on a life of their own.

Jayne's arc is fascinating to watch as the selfish mercenary really comes to care for the people who idolize him. On the lighter side of things, how can you not help but love that catchy-as-heck folk song?

Ep. 1 — 'Serenity, Pt.1 & 2'

Despite being the feature-length pilot for the series, this episode was notoriously aired as the series finale during the original Fox broadcast, which is more than a little backward. The episode is stunning and does a fantastic job of setting up the key plot points for the series and establishing the characters and the universe they inhabit.

By the end of the episode, you're left with a pretty clear image of each of the core characters, their personalities, and motivations. It's a masterclass in how to start a series the right way, but obviously, Fox didn't see it that way.

Ep. 10 — "War Stories"

This episode is intense on many levels and really gets to the heart of some underlying issues present among the crew while demonstrating that this series has consequences. It sees the return of "The Train Job's" Adelai Niska (Michael Fairman), who captures Mal and Wash and tortures them in retribution for their earlier betrayal.

RELATED: 5 Iconic Characters You Didn't Know Were Voiced by Alan Tudyk

It also examines some tensions that have been hinted at since the first episode, mainly Wash's insecurity over his wife Zoe's bond with Mal due to their war service together. Using the torture scenes as a way for Mal and Wash to hash things out is a brilliant idea, creating depth and tension in multiple ways.

Ep. 4 — 'Shindig'

This episode may not be the biggest or most important, but it is wonderfully fun. Kaylee (Jewel Staite) is positively charming as she gets to live her dream of attending a fancy party, while the tension between Mal and Inara is stronger than ever. The scenes in which she tries to teach him how to sword fight work really well as a microcosm for their relationship.

It manages to be effortlessly enjoyable while maintaining the stakes and the necessary level of tension. Besides, Mal's "Mercy is the mark of a great man" line probably sums him up more than any other moment in the show.

Ep. 6 — "Our Mrs. Reynolds"

This is definitely one of the series' funniest and most beloved episodes, filled with so many memorable moments. It features fan-favorite moments like the "special Hell" and "pretty floral bonnet" lines and has poor Mal thrown into a borderline farcical situation. Then, in a perfect balancing act, things shift seamlessly in the third act, as the crew finds themselves in very real danger.

RELATED: Christina Hendricks Joins Cast of Apple TV+'s 'The Buccaneers' Adaptation

It's a classic episode in every sense of the word, and that's in no small part due to the comedic and dramatic chemistry between Nathan Fillion and Christina Hendricks. It's a match made in Heaven.

Ep. 14 — "Objects in Space"

Serving as the series finale (except in the original Fox broadcast), this episode is amazing beyond all description. One of the few episodes to focus on River, it takes her on a journey from feeling more rejected than ever before to finally proving her worth and finding acceptance.

The whole episode is beautifully written and shot, with a thick existential and even ethereal quality hanging overhead, especially in the opening scene. Summer Glau is in top form, finally getting a chance to show off her acting chops in a brilliant psychological head-to-head with Jubal Early. It's a definitive episode, for sure.

Ep. 8 — "Out of Gas"

The acting, writing, camerawork—everything about this episode is a masterclass in storytelling. The story is told out of sequence, jumping between past and present segments in a manner that isn't just a gimmick but which serves to enhance the story. The focus of this is an exploration of the bonds between Mal, his crew, and Serenity itself.

You could write a thesis to explain what makes this episode special, but suffice it to say that it showcases the show's greatest strengths. It's not just the greatest Firefly episode, but one of the finest episodes of television in general.

KEEP READING: 7 Television Series That Found New Life in Comic Books