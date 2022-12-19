As of late, book-to-screen adaptations have been all the rage among streaming giants like Netflix, HBOMax, and Amazon Prime. Many popular books, especially in the contemporary realm, aim to become big motion pictures or series. Most recently, the second season of Netflix’s Firefly Lane was released.

The series is based on the novel of the same name and follows the lives of two teenage girls in the 1970s to their adulthood in the 2000s. The series is well-loved among fans of the book, and fans of Firefly Lane should check out some of the other emotional book-to-screen adaptations for a nice evening in.

‘Conversations with Friends’ (2020)

Conversations with Friends is an Irish television series based on the novel of the same name by Sally Rooney. The series follows Frances and Bobbi, two college students who used to date but are now best friends, as they navigate a series of relationships that force them out of their comfort zones and make them confront their inner demons.

While the two girls are vastly different from each other, they take on the world together. Conversations with Friends has been praised for its excellent acting performances. Additionally, the show tackles romance and sexual relationships (as well as friendship) in raw and real ways.

‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ (2021)

The Time Traveler’s Wife is a science fiction romantic drama series that premiered on HBO. The series is based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger.

The Time Traveler’s Wife follows the relationship between a man named Henry, who has a genetic disorder that allows him to travel through time sporadically, and a woman named Clare, who met an older version of Henry in her childhood and told her they’d be married in the future. The series has had some negative reviews from fans. However, it may be worth a watch just to experience it!

‘My Policeman’ (2022)

My Policeman is a romantic drama film based on the 2012 novel of the same name. The film has an all-star cast, including the pop star (and now actor) Harry Styles. The plot of My Policeman follows a gay policeman named Tom, a schoolteacher who falls in love with him named Marion, and a man who also falls in love with him named Patrick.

All of this is set against the backdrop of Brighton in 1957, and the main conflict arises. My Policeman received mixed reviews, but most audiences enjoyed the watch. The movie version flips back and forth between past and present, which is such an interesting tactic for approaching the conflict.

‘The Wonder’ (2022)

The Wonder is a Netflix film based on a novel of the same name. The psychological period drama, set shortly after the Great Famine, follows an English nurse sent to a rural Irish village to observe a young “fasting girl” who can survive without eating.

The film is truly mind-bending and stars the impeccable Florence Pugh. Any fans of book-to-screen adaptations looking for something exciting and somewhat thrilling should consider watching The Wonder.

‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (2022)

Anatomy of a Scandal is a new thriller drama miniseries based on the novel of the same name. The show is set in the UK and follows a woman named Sophie, the wife of a British Tory MP. She finds out that her husband has been having an affair with an aide, and the news goes public.

Dealing with the consequences of a public scandal, they now have to face the music. Anatomy of a Scandal is a heavy and intense series that tackles some tough subjects. For anyone looking for a series with twists and turns, Anatomy of a Scandal is a great pick.

‘Little Women’ (2019)

Little Women (the version directed by Greta Gerwig) is a coming-of-age film based on the classic Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name. The movie chronicles the lives of the March sisters (Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth) and their journeys in love and more in Concord, Massachusetts, during the 19th Century.

This version has an absolute all-star cast, including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Laura Dern, Timothée Chalamet, and Meryl Streep. If that isn’t a reason to watch this splendid take on a classic, then who knows what is?

‘Nomadland’ (2020)

Nomadland is a 2020 American drama film based on the 2017 non-fiction book Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century. The movie follows a widow who leaves to travel around the United States in just her van as a nomad.

The movie won Best Picture, Best Director (with Chloé Zhao making history), and Best Actress for Frances McDormand at the 93 Academy Awards. The movie is truly stunning and provides a gripping look at a real-life movement in the United States.

‘Tiny Pretty Things’ (2020)

Tiny Pretty Things is a drama television series streaming based on a novel of the same name. The series is set at a ballet school in Chicago and focuses on the school’s students, teachers, and administrators. The students will do whatever it takes to make their dreams come true, even…murder?

Tiny Pretty Things is a true thriller that includes LGBT themes and characters. Sadly, no official comment has been made on the future of the series, but any teens or ballet dancers looking for a mystery-filled watch should check out Tiny Pretty Things.

‘Halston’ (2021)

Halston is a biographical drama miniseries based on the designer Halston that was adapted from the 1991 book Simply Halston by Steven Gaines. The miniseries covers the life and all the drama of the ‘70s fashion designer and icon. Ewan McGregor portrays the legendary Roy Halston Frowick, and his performance was heavily praised.

Any fans of historical icons and their stories should consider watching Halston. There is so much cultural insight and fascinating stories in this series.

‘Trinkets’ (2019-2020)

Trinkets is a drama streaming series based on the novel of the same name by Kirsten Smith. The plot follows Elodie, Moe, and Tabitha as they all grow to be friends after meeting at a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting. They’re forced to keep their friendship secret in school and adopt different personalities and personas.

The friends navigate some challenging situations through it all and grow stronger together. This series is great for fans of quirky teen dramas. There have been two seasons, so that’s just enough for a quick binge.

