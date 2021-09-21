Hit Netflix series Firefly Lane has just found four new cast members in India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Jolene Purdy, and Ignacio Serricchio. The newcomers join series regulars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who play lifelong best friends. Firefly Lane is based on a novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah and tells the decades-spanning story of two best friends who stay together no matter how different their respective lives become. Season 2 of Firefly Lane is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada. Maggie Friedman serves as the showrunner while star Heigl is credited as an executive producer.

de Beaufort will play Charlotte, who is a journalist in 1985 Seattle. Charlotte is said to have an exciting arc in the season, as viewers will watch her transform from a timid young woman to a confident, world-renowned reporter. India de Beaufort is known for her role in the reimagining of One Day at a Time. Germann, who is known for Grey's Anatomy, has been cast as Benedict Binswanger, a wealthy young man who decides to run for Governor of Washington State in the 80s.

Purdy, who just appeared in a memorable guest spot as Lani on HBO's The White Lotus, has been cast in a recurring capacity as Justine Jordan. Justine is described as an upbeat talent agent who is someone everybody wants in their corner. Finally, Serricchio landed the series regular role of Danny Diaz. Serricchio has appeared in several popular shows including Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Good Girls, and Lost in Space. Danny is described as an arrogant sportscaster turned reporter who serves as a potential love interest to Heigl's Tully.

Filming for Season 2 of Firefly Lane began on August 30 and is scheduled to wrap on April 20, 2022. The sophomore season is currently slated to drop on Netflix at some point next year. Check out the official synopsis of the series below:

The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life -- forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs -- triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood -- but through the decades, their bond remains -- until it faces the ultimate test. The series is based on the novel of the same name by New York Times bestselling author Kristin Hannah, who serves as co-executive producer.

