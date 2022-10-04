Netflix has announced that Firefly Lane will not be renewed for future seasons, and that the upcoming second season will be the series’ last. The reason behind the decision to end the series still remains unknown, but the highly-anticipated season 2 is set to premiere on December 2, 2022.

Netflix’s official announcement states, “Firefly Lane returns this December 2nd with a concluding 16-episode supersized season. Part 1 debuts December 2, 2022 and includes episodes 201-209. Part 2 will launch in 2023 and include episodes 210-216.”

Firefly Lane, based on Kristin Hannah’s 500-page novel, follows the story of Kate and Tully who have a friendship that spans over 30 years. Their friendship becomes the stabilizing force in their life as they grow up together and navigate life, loss, love, and friendship. Tully is a bold and ostentatious wild child who is the center of attention, while Kate is her timid and shy bestie who is hardly noticeable. Season 1 of the series was a hit with viewers, racking up over 49 million viewers in its first 28 days, and it remained one of the most popular Netflix shows of 2021.

The first season premiered in February 1, 2021 and ended with a series of tragic cliffhangers that left fans in suspense, with Kate grappling with the aftermath of Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, and Tully facing a lawsuit. The pair also seem to experience a severe fracture in their relationship, as in the last minutes of the season 1 finale, Kate tells Tully coldly “When I said I could never forgive you for what you did, what do you think that meant?” The reason for the fracture is yet to be revealed in season 2, but fans speculate that it might have to do with a family conflict.

While Season 1 followed the young versions of Kate and Tully (played by Roan Curtis & Kate Mularkey), Season 2 will follow the older versions of Kate and Tully, as Tully experiences wealth and fame while Kate leads a quieter life as a married mother. Katherine Heigl will play adult Tully, and Sarah Chalke will play adult Kate. Season 2 will also feature Ben Lawson as Kate’s husband Johnny, Yael Yurman as Johnny and Kate’s daughter Marah, and Beau Garrett as Tully’s mom Cloud.

In an interview with Deadline, Netflix’s drama head Jinny Howe teased the upcoming season saying “It’s a really, really beautiful season, Katherine and Sarah, their dynamic is so, so strong, so I’m really excited to have fans return to that show.”

The series is created by writer and showrunner Maggie Friedman, and is executive produced by Heigl, Kristin Hannah, and Shawn Williamson. Season 2 of Firefly Lane will contain a total of 16 episodes. The first nine episodes will be released on December 2 on Netflix, and the final seven episodes will follow at some point in 2023.

Check out the series trailer below: