The first part of Firefly Lane's last season was released on Netflix on December 2, 2022, and ended with a major cliffhanger that left audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats. The show has stayed on the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list for three weeks since its debut. Continuing to follow the plot of the books it's adapted from, Season 2 Part 1 gave even more insight into Tully Hart (Katherine Heigl) and Kate Mularkey's (Sarah Chalke) 30-year friendship, poking at the growing divide between the two women and unearthing uncomfortable truths. The series flits back and forth between different decades of their lives: their teenage years in the 70s, their twenties in the 80s, and the mid-2000s for their middle-aged years.

There's no telling what will happen next after the heartwrenching events of the last episode, but with all the hints revealed so far, Firefly Lane fans are in for a wild ride. Read below to find what may be in store for your favorite best friends, Tully and Kate.

Watch the Trailer for Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2

Netflix released the trailer for Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 on March 27, 2023.

The trailer begins with Tully Hart saying, "I've never really felt the same since I lost my best friend."

The former best friends haven't spoken to each other for a while, and their fallout seems to be taking a toll on both. Kate won't admit that she misses Tully, but when a Stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis turns her life upside down, she reaches out to the one person who she truly needs by her side: Tully.

The dynamic duo has too much-shared history to throw their thirty-year friendship down the drain, even if Tully's betrayals and lies warrant the best friend banishment Kate subjected her to. As ABBA's "Dancing Queen" plays over clips of the past and present, fans get glimpses of Kate being proposed to while dressed up as Princess Diana and falling for Johnny. We see Kate and Tully marvel over the latter's first talk show billboard.

The two best friends (and soulmates) have been there for each other through thick and thin, the good and the bad. For nearly every single milestone, Kate and Tully have been by each other's side, supporting one another. So when Tully finally shows up by Kate's bedside at the end of the trailer, you can't help but feel heart-warmed at the sight of the two women who once rode their bikes into the night and shouted, "Firefly Lane girls forever!"

Kate and Tully might have fallen apart, but it looks like this season, they will find their way back to each other.

When Will Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 Be Released?

Netflix announced that Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2 will be released on April 27, 2023.

Will There Be a Season 3?

No, Netflix did not renew Firefly Lane for a third season. Therefore, the second season will be the last. Firefly Lane is an adaptation from the book series of the same name written by New York Times best-selling author Kristen Hannah. Since the series consists of only two novels, it makes sense that the tv adaptation would follow suit and end its run after two seasons. There's no more source material beyond the novels, so the showrunners are honoring the story by not dragging on the plot. Although Kristen Hannah once told Netflix's blog Tudum that she views the tv show as a "parallel universe" because it hasn't been the most faithful to the original plot of the books. So, Netflix could have probably greenlit another season if they wanted to.

What's the Plot of Firefly Lane?

Kate lives a relatively uneventful suburban life until Tully moves next door and walks into her life like a breath of fresh air. Her devil-may-care attitude and free-spirited ways helped Kate out of her shell and blossom into a powerful woman. Together, they would get up to no good, but over time they learned how to be there for each other in a way no one else could be. They became best friends, but as the series goes on, we learn that as much as they love each other, Tully's selfish actions and Kate's jealousy becomes detrimental to their friendship in the long run.

Throughout the seasons of their lives, Kate and Tully have been for each other through it all. But without spoiling anything, a lot goes down between them. From husbands to career milestones to babies, the series weaves the past and the present to peel back the layers of Kate and Tully's friendship and unearths the cracks that threaten to ruin their foundation.

Who's in the Cast of Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2?

Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy) and Sarah Chalke (Scrubs) will respectively return as the leading ladies and grown-up versions of the talk show host, Tully Hart, and former producer, Kate Mularkey. In the 1970s flashbacks, Ali Skovbye (The Man in the High Castle) plays a younger version of Tully, while Roan Curtis (The Magicians) plays a younger Kate. Ben Lawson (Designated Survivor) will be back as Kate's husband and producer, Johnny Ryan, and Ignacio Serrichio (Lost in Space) will continue playing Tully's love interest and former KPOC colleague, Danny Diaz. Rounding out the main cast are Beau Garret (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as Tully's drug-addled, free-spirited mother Cloud, and Yael Yurman (Once Upon a Time) as Marah Ryan, the daughter of Kate and Johnny who gets into a car accident towards the end of Season 2 Part 1.

The rest of the supporting cast includes Jolene Purdy (WandaVision) as Tully's new agent, Justine, and India de Beaufort as a snide war correspondent and former KPOC colleague, Charlotte. Greg Germann (Grey’s Anatomy) plays politician Benedict Binswanger, and Chris McNally has a recurring role as Mr. Waverly.

Who Are the Creators Behind Firefly Lane?

The series was created by Maggie Friedman, known for her work on soapy dramas like Lifetime's Witches of East End and ABC's Eastwick. Friedman serves as executive producer and showrunner. Alongside her, Stephanie Germain, Katherine Heigl, Shawn Williamson, and Michael Spiller executive produce as well. Kristen Hannah is also a co-executive producer.