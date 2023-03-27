It's nearly time to open the final chapter of Kate Mularkey's (Sarah Chalke) and Tully Hart's (Katherine Heigl) story. Although Firefly Lane was a major hit on Netflix for how it adapted Kristin Hannah's original novel into an emotional rollercoaster following two friends from their youth in the 1970s to adulthood in the 2000s, the streamer only renewed it for one more season and the second part of said final season is fast approaching. Now, Netflix has released the trailer for Season 2 Part 2 teasing how this tale of long-time friends torn apart will come to a close.

Season 2 Part 1 sought to answer what finally tore apart the "Firefly Lane Girls Forever" at the end of their first season together. A rift formed between the two after Tully got into an accident while drunk with Kate's daughter Marah (Yael Yurman) in the car when she wasn't supposed to be out in the first place, leaving the friends to lead their own lives. Flipping through three different decades, the nine episodes explored other issues they tackled from Kate's tribulations with Johnny (Ben Lawson), especially after his trip to Iraq, Tully's career woes stemming from a lawsuit, and Tully's relationship with her reformed hippie mother. This series is no stranger to leaving behind mysteries and Part 1 was no different with its cliffhanger ending that potentially foreshadowed Kate's death from a rare form of breast cancer.

The Part 2 trailer finally teases some answers to the lingering questions fans had from the first batch of episodes. Namely, it sets up how these lifelong friends could finally reconcile after their blow-up. With Kate's rare illness now a motivator, there's more incentive than ever for the two to finally come together if Kate can actually reach her. If there's one thing the soapy Netflix drama has shown to this point, it's that Tully and Kate need each other in their darkest hours and their friendship will ultimately help each other find happiness.

Image via Netflix

Series creator Maggie Friedman remains at the helm for the final episodes of Firefly Lane, serving as both the showrunner and executive producer while also writing two of the episodes in Part 2 including the finale. Under her stewardship, the series has blossomed into a heartfelt, bingeworthy drama with Season 1 drawing an impressive 49 million viewers in its first 28 days on Netflix. In addition to starring, Heigl also joins Friedman as an executive producer alongside Hannah, Michael Spiller, Shawn Williamson, and Stephanie Germain. Spiller also directs multiple episodes alongside Shannon Kohli, Vanessa Parise, Katina Medina Mora, Monika Mitchell, Sarah Wayne Callies, and Winnifred Jong with Savannah Dooley, Becky Hartman Edwards, James Ford Jr., Michael Ross, Barbara Johns, Marissa Lee, Davah Avena writing with Friedman.

Who Joins Tully and Kate for Firefly Lane Season 2 Part 2's Emotional Ride?

Chalke and Heigl will take the lead one last time with Lawson, Yurman, Ali Skovbye, Roan Curtis, and Beau Garrett among the key cast members. For Season 2, India de Beaufort, Greg Germann, Ignacio Serricchio, and The White Lotus guest star Jolene Purdy also boarded the series and entered the lives of Tully and Kate.

Firefly Lane Season 2 concludes with the final seven episodes on April 27 on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: