Netflix will bring back its drama series Firefly Lane for a second season. The announcement was made through a Zoom call between stars Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, who also took the time to answer some of the burning questions fans asked through Twitter.

In the Zoom call, Heigl and Chalke read a few tweets with questions about the show, giving sometimes vague answers as to not spoil the upcoming Season 2. One tweet asked, “WTF Tully did and what happened to Johnny?" Chalke replies by saying this is something between Kate (Chalke) and Tully (Heigl), “but we can say it’s family-related and has nothing to do with Johnny."

Another tweet asks “How long do I have to wait for Season 2 of Firefly Lane? Did Tully do it with Johnny again?” This time is Heigl who replies, confirming a Season 2 for the show, an announcement that leads both actresses to do “virtual cheers” with glasses of wine. Chalke adds that they still don’t know when Season 2 is coming, but the wait will be worth it, as “all your questions will be answered."

Firefly Lane explores how human connections are shaped, by going through 30 years of friendship between Tully and Kate. The two women meet first as teenagers, but as time moves on, their bond remains unbreakable, even if their life choices couldn’t be more different. Based on the book of the same name by Kristin Hannah, the lifelong friendship tale premiered last February, ranking as one of the most viewed shows on Netflix, with 49 million viewers in its first 28 days. It’s no wonder that fans have been asking non-stop for a follow-up season.

Created by Maggie Friedman for Netflix, who also acts as showrunner, Firefly Lane is executive produced by Friedman, Hannah, Heigl, and Shawn Williamson. Check out the Zoom call that announced Season 2 below:

