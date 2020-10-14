‘Firefly Lane’ Teaser Previews Netflix’s Stirring TV Drama Starring Katherine Heigl & Sarah Chalke

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for Firefly Lane, a new TV drama starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. Heigl and Chalke are no strangers to the world of television, with Heigl ruling the Grey’s Anatomy roost for a while and appearing on Suits in its final season, while Chalke has racked up fans from work on Scrubs and Rick and Morty. However, this Netflix credit is a first for both Heigl and Chalke — and it’s an interesting first, for sure

Firefly Lane is adapted from the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name (the first of a two-part series) written by author Kristin Hannah. Like the book, the Firefly Lane Netflix adaptation will follow lifelong friends Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke) as they go from opposites who form a fast friendship at 14 to adults in their 40s navigating love, marriage, career highs and lows, and their bond as friends. While the trailer promises something warm, fuzzy, and perhaps dramatic in the vein of Lifetime or Hallmark fare, the prospect of Heigl and Chalke lighting up the screen as the beating heart of this story is thoroughly enticing.

In addition to Heigl and Chalke, Firefly Lane‘s cast includes Ben Lawson, Beau Garrett, Yael Yurman, and Ali Skovbye. Hannah serves as a co-executive producer. Additionally, Firefly Lane creator Maggie Friedman serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Heigl, Peter O’Fallon, Shawn Williamson, and Lee Rose.

Firefly Lane arrives on Netflix in 2021. Check out the first teaser trailer below. For more, see what new movies and TV are coming to Netflix throughout October.

Here’s the official synopsis for Firefly Lane:

The greatest love story of all can be between friends. When unlikely duo Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) meet at age fourteen, they couldn’t be more different. Tully is the brash and bold girl you can’t ignore, while Kate is the mousy shy girl you never notice. But when a tragedy brings them together, they are bonded for life — forever inseparable best friends. Together they experience thirty years of ups and downs — triumphs and disappointments, heartbreak and joy, and a love triangle that strains their friendship. One goes on to fabulous wealth and fame, the other chooses marriage and motherhood — but through the decades, their bond remains — until it faces the ultimate test.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.