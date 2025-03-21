In 2002, Joss Whedon’s space drama Firefly was brought to life on small screens with a stellar ensemble cast including the likes of Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres, Alan Tudyk, Morena Baccarin, Adam Baldwin, Jewel Staite, Sean Maher, Summer Glau and Ron Glass. These stars have since gone on to expand their acting portfolio, working on separate projects over the years, but now, over two decades later, fans are about to get a much-needed reunion on the Syfy series Resident Alien.

TVLine reports that Slaite has been added to the fourth and upcoming season of Resident Alien, thereby reuniting with fellow Firefly alum Tudyk, who leads the sci-fi series. In Firefly, the actress portrayed Kaywinnet Lee "Kaylee" Frye, the ship's mechanic, also the heart of the ship, according to creator Whedon. On the other hand, Tudyk was Hoban "Wash" Washburne, the ship’s pilot and Zoe's (Torres) husband. The duo also reprised their roles in the subsequent 2005 film, Serenity, which continues the story from the series.

In Resident Alien Season 4, Staite will recur as Jules Gardner, an FBI agent who went to high school with Asta (Sara Tomko), Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen), D’Arcy (Alice Wetterlund) and Ben (Levi Fiehler). Agent Gardner comes to town to investigate the series of murders that have occurred in and around Patience. The new season is yet to have a premiere date but Tudyk previously hinted that it should arrive before the end of the year.

The 'Firefly' Reunion Can’t Come Any Sooner