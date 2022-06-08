It looks like Firestarter is spreading to digital after its theatrical release this May. The film will be arriving on Digital June 12, 2022, and on Blu-ray and DVD June 28, 2022. The new release will also include an alternate ending exclusive to the upcoming Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital releases.

Firestarter, which is based on the 1980 novel by the horror writer Stephen King, tells the story of a girl with extraordinary and dangerous pyrokinetic powers. The film follows her as she fights to protect her family from dark forces attempting to capture her. The film was noted as being “ferociously impressive” by the Chicago Sun-Times. Firestarter stars Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Zac Efron, and Sydney Lemmon.

The new release of the film to Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD will include several special features including a never-before-seen alternate ending as well as deleted and extended scenes, a gag reel, and commentary from the film's director.

Charlie has spent her whole life protected by her parents, living her childhood on the run and keeping her powers in check. But as she turns 11, her power becomes more difficult to control. And as her powers evolve, the forces trying to capture her begin to close in on her. Charlie will have to learn to embrace the fire within her and fight to control it in order to protect her family and herself.

The film comes from producers Jason Blum, who previously worked on Halloween Kills and The Invisible Man, Akiva Goldsman of Doctor Sleep, and director Keith Thomas.

Bonus features on the new release include an alternate ending exclusive to the new Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD release. Deleted and extended scenes, as well as a gag reel will also be included. "Kinetic Energy", a feature in which film stars Efron and Armstrong discuss how they worked with the film's director to bring the story to life, will be part of the package as well as "Spark of Fire", a feature that explores how the film was adapted from the 1980 novel. "Igniting Firestarter" – a behind-the-scenes look at all the fire-based stunts, "Power Struggle" – a behind-the-scenes exploration of the stunts performed in the film, and a feature commentary from the film's director, Keith Thomas, will also be part of the included bonus features.

Firestarter will be arriving on Digital on June 12, and on Blu-ray and DVD June 28. The release comes from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and is a Blumhouse production. The film was originally released in theaters on May 13, 2022.