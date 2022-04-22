As upcoming horror film Firestarter approaches its release date, it’s time to get Stephen King fans hyped up for the supernatural story starring Zac Efron and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. In order to set the mood, Back Lot Music has released a track from the movie’s soundtrack, which was composed by none other than horror music master John Carpenter. Based on King's best-selling novel, the story centers around a young girl with pyrokinetic powers who is on the run with her family as they try to escape a mysterious government agency, who want to capture her and use her powers as a weapon.

The creation of the soundtrack is a landmark event, as it reunites Carpenter with fellow composers Daniel Davies and Cody Carpenter. The trio worked together on the unforgettable score of classic horror film sequel Halloween, and this is the first time that they've worked together on a project outside the Michael Myers franchise. Described as “visceral”, the soundtrack is set to showcase the trio’s evolution as a creative team as it gets the best from each of them.

The now-available track (“Firestarter – End Titles”) is appropriately haunting and suggests that the score will do an incredible job of setting the tone to the horror story. The full soundtrack will soon follow: you’ll be able to listen to all the tracks on May 13, the same day that Firestarter is released in theaters and exclusively on Peacock. In addition, fans of physical media and collectors will be able to get their hands on vinyl, CD, and cassette copies of the soundtrack as early as October 14, which is when Sacred Bones records is slated the release of the upcoming album.

In an official statement, Back Lot Music detailed what we can expect from the Firestarter soundtrack, and which elements Carpenter and his team used in order to bring the atmospheric score to life:

The 'Firestarter' soundtrack utilizes some of the best elements of Carpenter's famous musical repertoire and charts exciting new territory. The tracks range from fist pumping sci-fi anthems to slow reverb drenched piano ballads and each utilizes a variety of sonic applications. Skulking beats, skittering synths, crushing guitars and an ever-lurking echo come together to create an album that is atmospheric and also deeply melodic, cohesive and eclectic. These three musicians are all working at the peak of their individual and collaborative creativity and this soundtrack further solidifies them as masters of the craft.

The Firestarter soundtrack becomes available on the same day the movie premieres, May 13. Check out the full track list below:

1. Mother’s Love

2. Lot 6 (Main Titles)

3. Are You Scared Of Me?

4. Dodge Ball Heats Up

5. Corporate Menace

6. Burned Hands

7. Rainbird Fights Vicky

8. Bless Mommy

9. Flashback Kills

10. Police Arrive

11. Sniper Attack

12. Charlie Alone

13. Charlie’s Power

14. I’ll Find You

15. Charlie’s Rampage

16. Rampage Ends

17. Firestarter (End Titles)

