"All those pieces ... it's all there. It's just you see it for 20 seconds."

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Firestarter (2022).]Director Keith Thomas and writer Scott Teems make a handful of changes to Stephen King’s source material for their 2022 Firestarter movie, but one of the biggest of the bunch has to be what they do with Michael Greyeyes’ character, Rainbird.

The film focuses on Ryan Kiera Armstrong’s Charlie, a young girl with immense power who’s having a tougher and tougher time controlling it as she gets older. Her parents, Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon), gained their abilities via an experiment involving a drug called Lot 6 conducted by a top-secret federal agency, The Shop. Now The Shop is after Charlie and they’ve got to do everything they can to protect her from their agents, including an especially notorious one, Greyeyes’ Rainbird.

Image via Universal

With Firestarter now playing in theaters and available to stream on Peacock, it’s time to share our interview with Thomas which includes details on how he came to the conclusion that Firestarter should be his The Vigil follow-up, the learning curve he experienced while making the movie and, of course, some curious spoiler details, all of which involve the character Rainbird.

Thomas began by pinpointing the most intimidating change they were making to the source material and why that change felt right:

“Rainbird is the biggest change in terms of the characters. When I first read the script, the ending that’s in our film was in the script and to me, it was almost like a Se7en moment. Like when I first saw Se7en and the what’s in the box scene, it was like, wow, that’s bold and that’s different and I love it. And so, for me, I called it the Frankenstein ending because I wanted the monsters to walk off together. And so keeping that was key. I was nervous about it and whether it would work and whether people would buy it, so part of it was just kind of reverse engineering to make sure that people understood who Rainbird was without getting exposition-y. But it’s what I’m really proud of. I feel like the ending did exactly what I wanted it to.”

Image via Universal

RELATED: Zac Efron on Doing His First Horror Movie and Playing a Dad for the First Time in 'Firestarter'

Key to that new ending, and the entire narrative for that matter, is the fact that in this adaptation, Rainbird has a different history with Lot 6. The drug was tested on him as well, and now he has powers. While it may appear as though those powers are limited to telepathic capabilities, there’s actually more to it than that. It’s not stated in the film, but it is laid out quite clearly. Thomas explained:

“A lot of what Michael and I came up with is in the film, it’s just not said. It’s his clothing, it’s his music, it’s the tattoos. So if someone were to go through the film and kind of pause on the Rainbird scenes, if you paused and looked at his tattoos and looked at what each of them means, it will tell his story. The one big piece I’ll point out is there’s a sequence in his apartment where the camera scans past a drawing board with all these drawings that he’s done. Those drawings tell the rest of the movie from that point. In fact, the very ending shot of the movie is in the center of that drawing board because what Rainbird’s real ability is is hinted at there in that it’s essentially he can see the future. And so all those pieces, his past in the Lot 6 trials, his future, how he identifies with Charlie, it’s all there. It’s just you see it for 20 seconds.”

Image via Universa

Looking for more from Thomas on the new Firestarter movie? You can catch our full 10-minute conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!

Reign Edwards Details Her Journey From 'The Bold and the Beautiful' to 'The Wilds'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Perri Nemiroff (2907 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe