Production is heating up on Blumhouse’s upcoming adaptation of the Stephen King classic Firestarter. In a tweet posted today, the horror studio revealed behind-the-scenes footage of a pyrotechnic stunt, announcing that the first day of production has begun.

The film stars Zac Efron as Andy McGee, whose daughter is pursued by a secret government agency after she develops pyrokinetic abilities. Keith Thomas is directing, hot off of his feature debut with 2019’s The Vigil, also released by Blumhouse. The script was adapted from King’s 1980 novel by Scott Teems, who co-wrote Bloomhouse’s upcoming entrant into the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills.

Firestarter was first adapted to film in 1984, with David Keith as Andy McGee. Drew Barrymore starred as Sharlene “Charlie” McGee, the daughter at the center of the story, with the legendary George C. Scott as John Rainbird, the government hitman who becomes obsessed with capturing and killing her. The impressive supporting cast included Heather Locklear, Martin Sheen, Art Carney, and Louise Fletcher.

Blumhouse’s Jason Blum is producing, alongside Oscar-winner Akiva Goldsman and his Weed Road banner. This marks the third collaboration for Blum and Goldsman, who previously worked together on the Paranormal Activity franchise, as well as 2017’s Stephanie. Martha De Laurentiis, having served as an associate producer on the 1984 version of the film, will executive produce, alongside Teems.

Little is known about the cast otherwise, aside from Michael Greyeyes as John Rainbird, but with so much firepower behind the camera, this adaptation is looking quite promising. Blumhouse, the studio behind modern horror classics like The Purge and Get Out, has a remarkable hit rate, and applying their psychological horror approach to the supernatural cat-and-mouse premise of Firestarter seems like a sure bet. Heck, if the film is half as atmospheric as the video Blumhouse tweeted today, it’s sure to be, well, fire.

Firestarter does not yet have a release date. Check out Blumhouse’s tweet below.

