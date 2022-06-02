The most exciting element of any adaptation, remake or otherwise, is the chance to re-envision a beloved property for a new generation of audiences. Filmmakers can take stories, characters, and themes that resonated with audiences at one point in time and translate them for new viewers. Often, this process involves adapting the property in accordance with contemporary media trends. Sometimes, this formula is incredibly successful. Think about how perfectly the 2017 adaptation of It fit in with the early cycle of Stranger Things-fueled supernatural nostalgia. It successfully captured tonal qualities and thematic interests that harmonized with popular trends in screen media. Since supernatural nostalgia continues to succeed onscreen, it would seem perfectly logical that the most recent theatrical Stephen King adaptation, Firestarter, based on both King’s novel and the 1984 film starring bébé Drew Barrymore, would also attempt to adhere to this style. And yet, Firestarter strains itself trying to adapt its source material using the conventions of the most popular current trend in screen media: the superhero genre.

Superhero films and series seem to make up a larger percentage of screen media than ever before. The box office is routinely dominated by adaptations of (mostly Marvel’s) comic book heroes and most of the major channels and services also now have superhero series. Across this expanding wealth of content are shared conventions that group them under a shared generic umbrella. Nearly every example will feature a protagonist learning to control their powers, those powers will be rendered using digital effects, the protagonist will hone their craft under the guidance of a mentor who helps them to challenge an easily identifiable, but complex villain, and the film’s ending will leave room for future sequels. There are, of course, exceptions and variations within these conventions, but they are fairly standard. Significantly, these conventions are also drawn from the various comic book source texts from which most of these films and series are adapted. These adaptations thus work in unison with the tonal qualities of the source materials that inspired them.

Firestarter’s brand of adaptation does not involve working in tandem with its predecessors, but with trying to replicate the formula currently most popular for audiences. It does not take a particularly discerning eye to see that Firestarter is trying to be a superhero film. Even without identifying the various conventions, the film’s villain, Captain Hollister (Gloria Reuben), literally tells Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), the pyrokinetic protagonist, that she is “a superhero” near the end of the film. Yet, this line does not read as authentic because of the inorganic use of superhero conventions which lead to its utterance.

The film sets up the standard superhero protagonist: a character needing to learn how to master their powers. Many of the film’s conflicts arise in relation to Charlie’s inability to control her powers. When she experiences rushes of emotion, she uncontrollably sets things aflame. This includes blowing up a school bathroom and accidently setting her own mother (Sydney Lemmon) on fire. After DSI, an evil organization, assassinates Charlie’s mother, Charlie and her dad (Zac Efron) go on the run. This trajectory sets up an eventual confrontation with the film’s villain, which requires Charlie to learn how to use her abilities.

In trying to force fit the superhero formula in its adaption, though, scenes where Charlie learns to control her powers seem like an afterthought, at best. This is particularly evident in the film’s use of an incredibly brief training montage in which Charlie learns to start small fires in the woods. This short compilation of scenes is supposed to give the impression that Charlie is now fully in control, even though the tiny fires she spends time perfecting are entirely dissimilar from the giant, building-consuming infernos depicted in the climax. Most likely, the flames Charlie creates at the film’s end are an attempt to revel in the visualization of effects-driven superpowers. And yet, because the powers depicted in the climax are so incongruous to what Charlie is depicted as learning to control, the ending reads as a form of inconsistent box-ticking in trying to meet all the conventions of the superhero genre.

Effects-driven powers are not exclusive to the protagonist. Charlie’s father, Andy, is also powered, in control of a telepathic force named “The Push.” Andy’s powers are spectacularized through the sudden presence of blood dripping out of his eye sockets when he uses his powers. Though this visual flare does align the film with its horror origins, the visualization of his powers conflicts with the non-horrific sound effects and CGI that cinematize other superpowers in the film.

Andy also checks the box as Charlie’s superhero mentor, though there is a surprising lack of mentorship on display. The lack of coherence in applying this convention becomes especially apparent when, late in the film, Andy tells Charlie to remember what he taught her. Throughout the film there is almost zero evidence that Andy actually mentored her at all. It is established in the beginning of the film that he explicitly wanted her to repress her abilities. Then, when on the run, he teaches her how to “humanely” combust a stray cat she accidently set on fire. Without any further demonstrations of Andy’s mentorship, the film fails to actually implement the necessary narrative beats to establish the generic mentor-hero dynamic.

Andy’s alleged mentorship is supposed to help Charlie prepare to take on Captain Hollister, the leader of DSI. Hollister is exclusively characterized as trying to capture Charlie. She is provided little motivation, complexity, or backstory. Without any of the complexity that has come to define the body of supervillains currently on screen, Hollister reads as nothing more than a checkmark in the superhero convention checklist.

At the climax of the film, Charlie burns DSI down with the assistance of Rainbird (Michael Greyeyes), confusingly the only other super-powered individual being held at DSI other than Andy. Even though Rainbird spends most of the film as a secondary antagonist (he is the one who kills Charlie’s mother), the two team up to take down the primary villain. In its dénouement, Rainbird picks Charlie up and the two journey on together, suggesting that there are more adventures in store for this incompatible dynamic duo. Like any superhero blockbuster, the film quite obviously sets itself up for continuation. But, without the prerequisite character and narrative development, this ending reads as nothing but a hollow imitation of superhero films.

Firestarter's approach rings hollow in its execution because of the lack of coherence between generic elements. Remakes give filmmakers and audiences a chance to return to captivating narratives and rejuvenate their power. But straining too hard to be what audiences want to see actually leaves them without an audience at all.

