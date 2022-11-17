Four Tom Brady fans are in for the trip of a lifetime in new images for Paramount's upcoming comedy film 80 for Brady. Starring a quartet of veteran actresses in Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field, the film is inspired by the true story of four friends who make an unforgettable pilgrimage to Houston, Texas to see Brady and the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Along with the new shots of the film, Paramount also announced a February 3, 2023, theatrical release date for the comedy.

The four women are lined up in their jerseys ready to meet Brady in the first image, but nothing can quite prepare them for the journey that lies ahead. In the second still, Field is being taken to Flavortown by Guy Fieri as she participates in a hot wings eating contest with some particularly frightening-looking hot sauces in front of her. Despite the milk and the implication that these are dangerously hot, Field seems completely unfazed by the spice. Fieri is one of the more recent additions to the film alongside Emmy-winning Pose actor Billy Porter, the latter of whom can be seen in the midst of a poker match with Tomlin, Moreno, and Field. The final shot shows Touchdown Tom himself in the Patriots' locker room, indicating the women's journey will end in front of their hero.

Brady was at the heart of bringing this project to life after being touched by the true story of the women and their Super Bowl trip. He makes a jump from the NFL to the screen as both a star and a producer through his 199 Productions banner with Fifth Season and Oscar winner Donna Gigliotti. Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins teamed up to pen the film with the aforementioned three producers developing the project. Kyle Marvin directed the film.

More Information on 80 for Brady

Aside from its main stars, 80 for Brady will see a number of Patriots from the team's championship years reunite on-screen, including wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola and tight end Rob Gronkowski. Together, the four players will get to relive arguably their most memorable Super Bowl win - the infamous return from down 28-3 against the Falcons which went down as the largest come-from-behind victory in the big game's history. They'll join a star-studded ensemble that also features Sara Gilbert, Harry Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches, Jimmy O. Yang, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffa, and Matt Lauria among others.

80 for Brady kicks off in theaters next year on February 3. Check out the rest of the stills below for a look at the road trip of a lifetime.

