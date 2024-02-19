The Big Picture The first animated feature film, El Apóstol , came from Argentina and had serious political implications.

El Apóstol was a politically loaded fantasy that criticized the Argentine government through Greek mythology.

All prints of El Apóstol were destroyed in a fire, leaving few examples of the groundbreaking film.

While the dominance of Walt Disney Studios within the medium of animation has given the false notion that the company single-handedly created this form of cinema, the truth is that there's a far more diverse history to animation. International cinema has often been the source of inspiring, experimental animated films that push the boundaries of the medium; as many animators would say, it's a medium that is not exclusive to a specific genre. Disney is certainly responsible for a number of influential works, as 1937's Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs kicked off the studio's "Golden Age" of animated classics. However, the first animated feature film was actually an arthouse fantasy from Argentina with serious political implications.

'El Apóstol' Was an Ambitious Animated Project

In the early 20th century, the burgeoning animation industry was considered highly experimental. Thanks to early innovations with stop-motion effects, cutout effects, puppets, and clay models, animation began to develop as a medium in its own right. Argentinian animators Federico Valle and Quirino Cristiani shared a background in journalism before they started making films together. Valle produced a newsreel titled Acutalidades Valle and enlisted Cristiani due to his expertise in crafting caricatures in politically satirical sketches. The pair decided to take advantage of the emerging animation medium to test the strength of their collaboration.

Prior to working on a feature film, Valle and Cristiani worked together on a one-minute animated short film titled Intervention in the Province of Bueno Aires. Intended as a satire of Marcelino Ugarte, the highly unpopular Governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, the short utilized cutout animation not dissimilar to the original seasons of South Park. Despite the limited parameters of the short, Intervention in the Province of Buenos Aires proved Valle's political insight could be merged with Critisani's creative dexterity. Its success prompted Valle and Cristiani to take advantage of their expanded resources and begin working on a feature-length animated film.

Similar to Intervention in the Province of Buenos Aires, Valle and Cristiani's feature project El Apóstol was a politically loaded fantasy that criticized the incompetence of the Argentinian government. Drawing inspiration from the characters of Greek mythology, El Apóstol examined the reign of Argentina's President, Hipólito Yrigoyen, amidst a dream that takes him to Mount Olympus. As he encounters the various gods and goddesses, Yrigoyen admits his frustrations with the people of Argentina and how they fail to comply with his strict programs. After realizing that the nation's infrastructure is past the point of repair, Yrigoen asks Zeus to give him a lightning bolt so that he can burn down the city's main buildings. It was a bold piece of imaginative filmmaking that utilized the emerging medium to offer incisive, if not oblique, commentary on the state of Argentina's political and financial situation.

What Happened to ‘El Apostol?'

Given the detail-oriented nature of the cutout animation style, El Apostol’s production took nearly a year to complete. In addition to hiring the screenwriter Alfonso de Laferrére to polish the film’s script, Valle and Cristiani brought on the artist Andrés Ducaus to construct the 3D models of Argentina’s city used in the final sequence. Although the turnaround time for completion was much faster than many other early animated films, the production was not without its challenges. While the cartoonist Diógenes Taborda joined the project so that his caricatures could be brought to life on film, he ultimately left the production after being daunted by the work it required. Although Taborda allowed the crew to utilize his characters, his absence left El Apostol without a singular creative voice.

Given his prominent position within the production of Intervention in the Province of Buenos Aires, Cristiani was given the role of principal animator, a role similar to that of a director. However, the increased scale meant that the process was far more laborious; El Apostol required a total of 58,000 frames to reach its 70-minute running time. Although the production faced skepticism from Argentina’s arts community regarding the potential to expand cartoons into a feature-length story, El Apostol eventually scored a release in Buenos Aires in November 1917. The film was highly acclaimed, with many critics citing the incredible destruction sequence at the climax as one of its most impressive sequences.

While it was undoubtedly a game-changing work of art, El Apostol never got the opportunity to be seen by a wide audience. Due to the controversial nature of its satire of Yrigoyen’s administration, El Apostol was banned by the Buenos Aires town council after it successfully played in local cinemas for over six months. Given that the film contained references to specific current events in Buenos Aires, it was not released throughout Argentina or given any international distribution. As a result, it received significantly less fame compared to the other animated films of the 1920s.

Why ‘El Apostol’ Has Never Been Seen

Despite breaking ground as the first feature-length animated film, El Apostol is not available due to an unfortunate accident. All prints of the film were destroyed in a 1926 fire that destroyed Valle’s film studio, leaving few examples of his work untouched. Like many lost films, El Apostol’s legacy has only been preserved thanks to first-hand accounts by its creators and fans. Sadly, disputes between Valle and Cristinani ensured that the duo never worked on another animated project together again.

While Cristiani was reportedly furious that he received little credit for his contributions, Valle worked on two other animated films after El Apostol. The 1918 film Sin dejar rastros was based on the true story of an Argentinian merchant ship that had been attacked by German ships during the days before World War I; 1931’s Peludópolis once again satirized Yrigoyen after he was ousted from office. Sadly, both films also remain lost, as the technology that allows for the preservation of such older movies was not available for these filmmakers during this stage in cinematic history. While ultimately lost to time, the work that Valle and Cristinani did is largely responsible for the development of animation as it exists today.