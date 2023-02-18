When thinking about the MCU's first avenger, it's likely that Steve Rogers' Captain America jumps to mind. This question, though, doesn't have as clear-cut an answer as you might expect.

The Avengers Initiative was the brainchild of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury prior to his promotion to become the director of SHIELD. In an attempt to provide greater protection for the entire world against threats both on the globe and beyond, Fury sought to assemble a team of super-powered and exceptionally skilled individuals as an emergency response unit. SHIELD had a history of dealings with enhanced individuals and displayed an awareness of advanced technologies and supernatural objects since it was founded by Peggy Carter and Howard Stark in 1965.

Fury enjoyed a long and illustrious career with the United States government having served as a Colonel in the U.S. Army before going on to work as a CIA operative and then joining SHIELD. As a SHIELD agent, Fury met Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) in 1995 and learned of greater threats to Earth and its people from extraterrestrial forces. Having already spent much of his life in the service of protecting citizens from enemy threats, Fury decided to actively pursue the Avengers Initiative and build an index of potential recruits for the team. Now, considering Chris Evans' Steve Rogers was lost in the ocean and not expected to have survived since 1945, and SHIELD was yet to officially form until 20 years later, with Fury's initiative only taking a clearer shape some 50 years after Rogers' disappearance and his recovery not happening until 2011, it seems pretty clear that Steve was not the first official recruit.

What Inspired the Avengers Initiative?

Likewise, despite Carol Danvers being a major inspiration for the initiative with her call sign from her time in the U.S. Air Force, Avenger, being integrated into the initiative's codename, she was not an official part of Fury's team. Carol chose to return to outer space and help citizens of every world with her considerable powers while leaving Fury with a special pager to call on her should he ever need her help. With neither the original Super Soldier nor Captain Marvel available to join the team, Fury began his search, only seeing real progress after being promoted to director of SHIELD and funneling resources into the project.

There were other early influential hero teams that may have provided grounds for Fury to suspect that there were heroic individuals with incredible abilities who could form the Avengers team. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) had worked closely with the U.S. Military, and eventually with Howard Stark and SHIELD in the development of his Pym particle technology. A colleague of his, Bill Foster (Laurence Fishburne) had also been working on a connected project, codenamed GOLIATH. Pym and his wife, Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) had served in the field on occasion as the original Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Foster had succeeded in growing to at least 21 feet as part of Project GOLIATH. These incredible minds, along with earlier innovators like Abraham Erskine, the inventor of the supersoldier serum were at the forefront of bringing humankind into a new age and developing powers that could have bolstered Fury's belief that an Avengers initiative of extraordinary beings was possible.

The First Avengers

Two candidates that could be considered the original members of the team are Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), aka Black Widow, and Jeremy Renner's Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye. Both lack literal superpowers but have refined their abilities in combat, weapons handling, espionage, and intellect to the peak of what is physically possible making them perfect candidates for the initiative. Hawkeye has been an agent with SHIELD since 2004 after being recruited by Fury, and was responsible for convincing Black Widow to help him turn against the oppressive Red Room which trained young women to become master assassins. Both became highly respected and well-trusted agents of SHIELD and were instrumental in the recruitment of Avengers as other extraordinary individuals came onto SHIELD's radar.

However, it could easily be argued that neither Hawkeye nor Black Widow was officially a part of the Avengers Initiative in those early stages. Like Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), they were assigned to learn more about potential candidates, but Coulson himself was not technically an Avenger. The next potential first avenger then is Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), aka Iron Man. Coulson appears in both Iron Man and Iron Man 2 seeking to discuss the initiative with the volatile Stark. In the post-credits scene of Iron Man, Fury also appears in Stark's high-tech home in order to discuss the initiative, heavily implying that Tony could be recruited. However, we do see in Iron Man 2, that Stark is deemed too unstable and unreliable and is thus relegated to a role only as a consultant.

Avengers Assemble

Stark's influence (and vast wealth) go on to help form the Avengers and look into other possible recruits, and when the Chitauri invade alongside Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in The Avengers, Stark is among the first to be brought in and officially made a part of the team. There was also a post-credits scene in The Incredible Hulk that indicated that Stark was instrumental in forming the Avengers team long before the events of The Avengers, but this appears to have been retconned with the Marvel one-shot, The Consultant where Coulson reveals that Stark was sent in to deter Ross from his intentions to have Emil Blonsky join the initiative. This put a band-aid over the awkward continuity errors caused by the timeline of events between Iron Man, Iron Man 2, and The Incredible Hulk, but it does also cement Stark's involvement with the initiative and his willingness to work with SHIELD.

Ultimately, it appears as though The Avengers film is the first time the team is assembled in full and each member is officially enlisted. This makes it difficult to determine exactly who the first avenger might be, as roles shifted and changed for special agents like Hawkeye and Black Widow to become Avengers, and Stark was upgraded from his status as a consultant. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) was also recruited during the events of the film by Black Widow as they pulled him out of hiding after the incidents of The Incredible Hulk.

It is possible that Captain America, who was pulled from the ice and thawed out in 2011, did then become the first Avenger as he woke up in a SHIELD facility and remained in the service of the U.S. Government. With SHIELD aware of his extraordinary abilities and his illustrious career, his training was likely purely set up to prepare him to lead the charge when the Avengers were formed, which is exactly what happened when Loki appeared on Earth attempting to subjugate humankind. Thor (Chris Hemsworth), like Danvers, was committed to off-world responsibilities, but his brother's antics brought him to Earth in time to join the rest of the Avengers and overcome the Chitauri invasion.